Patch Note ver1.0.3
New feature
-Added 2 abnormalities in Abnormality mode.
-Added an item "Apron" in Abnormality mode.
-Added an item "Fortune cookie" in Abnormality mode.
-Added 2 achievements.
Balance change
-Buffed values of copper coins and silver coins.
-Changed effect of "Volcano" in abnormality mode.
-Made potatoes, prawns, tomatoes and carrots heavier.
-Changed whisks behavior. They are more naughty now.
-Accelerated default drop speed.
-Buffed cupid's bow.
-You can use T.N.T in Magnet mode now. Don't worry, the amount of gunpowder has been reduced.
Bugfix
-Fixed an issue that amulets never been consumed in Magnet mode.
-Fixed an issue that daily leaderboard doesn't appear while playing game.
Other
-Changed some UI.
