21 August 2025 Build 19689008
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Note ver1.0.3

New feature

-Added 2 abnormalities in Abnormality mode.

-Added an item "Apron" in Abnormality mode.

-Added an item "Fortune cookie" in Abnormality mode.

-Added 2 achievements.

Balance change

-Buffed values of copper coins and silver coins.

-Changed effect of "Volcano" in abnormality mode.

-Made potatoes, prawns, tomatoes and carrots heavier.

-Changed whisks behavior. They are more naughty now.

-Accelerated default drop speed.

-Buffed cupid's bow.

-You can use T.N.T in Magnet mode now. Don't worry, the amount of gunpowder has been reduced.

Bugfix

-Fixed an issue that amulets never been consumed in Magnet mode.

-Fixed an issue that daily leaderboard doesn't appear while playing game.

Other

-Changed some UI.

