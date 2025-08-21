Patch Notes 0.1.53999
Highlights
Resolved the 0/1 Visitors Bug
Addressed Hunger Issues with Visitors Eating/Drinking in Tavern
Stone will now respawn, adjusted respawn on all resources
Fixed Villager Homeless and Job Conflicts as a result of Upgrading Structures
Fixed Settings Reset issues causing player FOV to set to 1
Fixed Collection Radius resetting after a reload
Fixed Roads disappearing after save and when a player initially equips the Destruction Hammer
Fixed Villagers dropping sacks
Building QOL, Snapping and a few new build parts for T3 Castle Set
Economy
Increased daily tax cycles from 2 → 3. Villagers now pay full taxes each cycle.
Increased season length.
AI & Villagers
Multiple fixes to crafting and tavern-keeping behavior.
Fixed Villagers depositing items and food-related storage logic.
Villagers will always attempt to find a storehouse if one exists.
Adjusted hunger system to sync directly to day cycle duration.
Reintroduced behavior for eating from stew pots.
Allowing villagers to hold onto food when dropping job-unrelated items.
Fixed villagers not considering all storage options when searching.
Adjusted Villager navigation logic.
Villagers no longer wait excessively in leisure states and go home or go back to work
Building & Construction
Fixed Prefabs not always placing all parts when placement was valid.
Added flashing red indicator when placement is blocked.
Fixed replace/upgrade system:
Parts now properly replace instead of stacking.
Refund notifications added when replacing parts.
Resources refunded to inventory or global storage if full.
Re-enabled build replace toggle in the menu.
Fixed foundations not being replaced correctly.
Fixed worker assignment issues when houses were destroyed.
Added better support for non-gable roofs.
Fixed roads disappearing after loading saves when using destruction tools.
Build collisions added for stew pots and barrels.
Updated building dimensions and alignment for consistency.
Adjusted part widths to match correct tier sizes.
UI & UX
Added upkeep cost and fuel/day info to build menu tooltips.
Prevent saving prefabs without a name (with visual indicator).
Fixed UI overlap issues with villager menus.
Added functionality to override milestone completion messages.
Tavern UI now shows stew availability across connected stew pots.
Improved clarity of visitor limits in UI.
Added button glow effect on berry marketplace quest.
Updated clock visuals.
Updated main menu visuals, lighting, and UI elements.
Gameplay & Systems
Enabled regeneration of stones, trees, berries, mushrooms, etc.
Chickens now produce eggs again.
Added cooldown to scaling raid events.
Added milestone: “Recruit 3 villagers” in sandbox mode.
Fixed reliability of recruits in tutorial
Market stalls now refresh properly on game start.
Fixed tithe box intent.
Fixed max visitors calculation.
Improved visitor logic to better accommodate villages established away from spawn
Foliage & World
Improved foliage hiding logic when placing build parts
Non-ore foliage and resources can now be built over
Art & Visuals
Updated castle materials and adjusted stone castle set (icons, pivots, gaps).
Added new rugs and updated existing rug designs.
Updated brick, stone foundation, trim, and floor materials.
Added new food crafting icons (fish stew, mushroom stew).
Tuned base materials, lighting, LUTs, and color grading for better visuals.
Adjusted blocking volumes to prevent players leaving the map or building outside bounds.
