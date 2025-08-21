 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19688977
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 0.1.53999


Highlights

  • Resolved the 0/1 Visitors Bug

  • Addressed Hunger Issues with Visitors Eating/Drinking in Tavern

  • Stone will now respawn, adjusted respawn on all resources

  • Fixed Villager Homeless and Job Conflicts as a result of Upgrading Structures

  • Fixed Settings Reset issues causing player FOV to set to 1

  • Fixed Collection Radius resetting after a reload

  • Fixed Roads disappearing after save and when a player initially equips the Destruction Hammer

  • Fixed Villagers dropping sacks

  • Building QOL, Snapping and a few new build parts for T3 Castle Set


Economy

  • Increased daily tax cycles from 2 → 3. Villagers now pay full taxes each cycle.

  • Increased season length.


AI & Villagers

  • Multiple fixes to crafting and tavern-keeping behavior.

  • Fixed Villagers depositing items and food-related storage logic.

  • Villagers will always attempt to find a storehouse if one exists.

  • Adjusted hunger system to sync directly to day cycle duration.

  • Reintroduced behavior for eating from stew pots.

  • Allowing villagers to hold onto food when dropping job-unrelated items.

  • Fixed villagers not considering all storage options when searching.

  • Adjusted Villager navigation logic.

  • Villagers no longer wait excessively in leisure states and go home or go back to work


Building & Construction

  • Fixed Prefabs not always placing all parts when placement was valid.

  • Added flashing red indicator when placement is blocked.

  • Fixed replace/upgrade system:

  • Parts now properly replace instead of stacking.

  • Refund notifications added when replacing parts.

  • Resources refunded to inventory or global storage if full.

  • Re-enabled build replace toggle in the menu.

  • Fixed foundations not being replaced correctly.

  • Fixed worker assignment issues when houses were destroyed.

  • Added better support for non-gable roofs.

  • Fixed roads disappearing after loading saves when using destruction tools.

  • Build collisions added for stew pots and barrels.

  • Updated building dimensions and alignment for consistency.

  • Adjusted part widths to match correct tier sizes.


UI & UX

  • Added upkeep cost and fuel/day info to build menu tooltips.

  • Prevent saving prefabs without a name (with visual indicator).

  • Fixed UI overlap issues with villager menus.

  • Added functionality to override milestone completion messages.

  • Tavern UI now shows stew availability across connected stew pots.

  • Improved clarity of visitor limits in UI.

  • Added button glow effect on berry marketplace quest.

  • Updated clock visuals.

  • Updated main menu visuals, lighting, and UI elements.


Gameplay & Systems

  • Enabled regeneration of stones, trees, berries, mushrooms, etc.

  • Chickens now produce eggs again.

  • Added cooldown to scaling raid events.

  • Added milestone: “Recruit 3 villagers” in sandbox mode.

  • Fixed reliability of recruits in tutorial

  • Market stalls now refresh properly on game start.

  • Fixed tithe box intent.

  • Fixed max visitors calculation.

  • Improved visitor logic to better accommodate villages established away from spawn


Foliage & World

  • Improved foliage hiding logic when placing build parts

  • Non-ore foliage and resources can now be built over


Art & Visuals

  • Updated castle materials and adjusted stone castle set (icons, pivots, gaps).

  • Added new rugs and updated existing rug designs.

  • Updated brick, stone foundation, trim, and floor materials.

  • Added new food crafting icons (fish stew, mushroom stew).

  • Tuned base materials, lighting, LUTs, and color grading for better visuals.

  • Adjusted blocking volumes to prevent players leaving the map or building outside bounds.

Changed files in this update

