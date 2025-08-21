Hey folks!
First, my apologies for totally missing out on the messages in the discussions, my excuse is that this is my first time out on Steam :)
In response to those posts, I've made this update. Changes include:
- Adding in ability to toggle VSYNC
- Adding in Mouse Sensitivity multiplier
- Moved crosshair lower in order to have improved view
- Slightly modified introduction level, hopefully will be easier for player to figure out the scanner and projector
Other changes:
- Added a few new story elements.
- Unreal Engine updated to 5.6.1
- Removed Demo Version
Update notes for v1.03
