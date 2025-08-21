Hey folks!

First, my apologies for totally missing out on the messages in the discussions, my excuse is that this is my first time out on Steam :)



In response to those posts, I've made this update. Changes include:

- Adding in ability to toggle VSYNC

- Adding in Mouse Sensitivity multiplier

- Moved crosshair lower in order to have improved view

- Slightly modified introduction level, hopefully will be easier for player to figure out the scanner and projector



Other changes:

- Added a few new story elements.

- Unreal Engine updated to 5.6.1

- Removed Demo Version

