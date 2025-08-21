 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19688944
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey folks!
First, my apologies for totally missing out on the messages in the discussions, my excuse is that this is my first time out on Steam :)

In response to those posts, I've made this update. Changes include:
- Adding in ability to toggle VSYNC
- Adding in Mouse Sensitivity multiplier
- Moved crosshair lower in order to have improved view
- Slightly modified introduction level, hopefully will be easier for player to figure out the scanner and projector

Other changes:
- Added a few new story elements.
- Unreal Engine updated to 5.6.1
- Removed Demo Version

