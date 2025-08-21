 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19688890 Edited 21 August 2025 – 20:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
FEATURES
- new rules preset "Arcade" and "Expert"
- rule to optionally disable law implemention time
- rule to optionally disable head of state law signature
- rule to optionally increase election frequency
- support for arabic localization

IMPROVEMENTS
- end turn performance

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1407182
macOS Depot 1407183
Linux Depot 1407184
