FEATURES
- new rules preset "Arcade" and "Expert"
- rule to optionally disable law implemention time
- rule to optionally disable head of state law signature
- rule to optionally increase election frequency
- support for arabic localization
IMPROVEMENTS
- end turn performance
Update 14.10
Update notes via Steam Community
