25 August 2025 Build 19688867 Edited 25 August 2025 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
While the launch version of Deliver This! matched the trailer accurately. We had to unfortunately upload an unpolished version of the game due to a time crunch. This update adds small changes and bug fixes which we made after the initial submission and before our term ended.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3890271
