Welcome back toasters!
This update aims to fix reported bugs while adding new content
Additions
- Added in game store for item purchases (uses in game earned currency)
- Added dedicated music for speed-run levels
- Added New Parkour level
- Added New NPC to lobby level
- Added New Achievements related to the depot and fishing
- Added Ambient reverb volumes to maps
Builder Mode
- Added Character Shoot builder object
- Fixed the bug that using the quick test option in the map editor doesn't deselect the selected object (Community fix)
Changes
- 80% of all customization related items have been moved to the depot, players now have to purchase customization items by using chips that are earned by playing the game or fishing (more methods for obtaining chips will be added soon)
- Slowed AT rack animation duration
- Slowed AT sniper Scope in/out zoom animation
- Fixed bug where shotguns and carbine sniper gave 2 bullets instead of 1 during reload
- Builder character animation sequence player object will now skip animations that aren't compatible with the player skeleton
- Reduced vampire weapon health drain to be 5 instead of 10
- Net-code adjustments for character customization loading logic
- Tweaks to Stomper vehicle handling
- Updated speed run timer logic to match better with steam integer variable limit (This will reset speed run scores again do to incompatibility issues)
- Sniper weapons will now keep their bad spread active until zoom is fully finished
- Hit-scan sniper weapons will no longer have a trace thickness of 15 and instead will default to 1 (This is to increase the skill ceiling for sniper rifles
- At Sniper wont rack if scoped in
- Added visual indicator that tells for when the sniper has been fully scoped
- Major CPU optimizations
- Class selection UI buttons will no longer be hidden on click
- Jailing a player will now disable their tac sprint ability
- Reduced shots to kill on carbine
- Reduced Headshot multiplier damage on carbine
- Increased carbine fire rate
- Enabled the ability for zombies to wall run on corruption game mode (Developer oversight)
- Increased god killer fire rate to be longer
- The remaining Bridge Ambush AIs are disabled and escaping the map by using the cargo containers is now fixed (community fix)
- Fixed builder typo where Unknown is Uknown (Community fix)
- Changed the BlockingVolume_2 hitbox to be line with the car on insertion (Community fix)
- Leader boards have been reset due to some issues related to storing data, I cant guarantee if this will keep happening, however this opens up an opportunity for new records
Bug fixes
- Net-code fixes for destructible objects not replicating properly and being expensive on network (Rep-notify code changes)
- Net-code fixes for Construction block object not replicating properly and being expensive on network (Rep-notify code changes)
- Net-code fixes for Static mesh object not replicating properly and being expensive on network (Rep-notify code changes)
- Net-code fixes for Skeletal mesh object not replicating properly and being expensive on network (Rep-notify code changes)
- Fixed net-code issues that would make the doors at tower from activating during high ping connections
- Fixed broken weapon spread values on shotguns
- Fixed bug where weapons not meant to fire underwater could do so if the player entered water while shooting
- Fixed character scripted sequence player not disabling AI character collisions and movement physics
- Fixed character scripted sequence player not playing some sequences properly
- Fixed vehicle cannons not replicating rotation across the network
- Fixed sentry turrets not replicating rotation across the network
- Fixed executed NPC characters not dropping any weapons when killed
- Fixed soft lock with pausing the game while emote menu was opened
- Fixed weapon akimbo models casting shadows all the time
- Fixed soft kill barriers killing corrupted players on corruption At floor is lava map
- Fixed vehicle camera not working when entering a vehicle
- Fixed movement speeds being broken permanently after a player got stunned by a melee weapon
- Fixed NPC characters not being able to reload Per bullet weapons (carbine, Pump action shotgun)
- Fixed soft kill barriers not removing properly for clients (Rewrite to it's logic)
- Fixed bug where the game wont let players build objects (Missing PDA error)
- Fixed a bug where if you had anything in a row before something else and removed it, Eg something in row 0 and row 1, and then removed row 0, when you would select what was in row 1 (now in row 0) you would pull it up and it would work fine, but visually it would not be selected (Community fix)
