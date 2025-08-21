FIXED IN THIS UPDATE:

Centaur map sprite wasn't properly being swapped when the graphics mode was set to Texture mode -reported by MightyLad on Steam

Description text said you killed a “flytrap” when you kill a xeroc

Description text said you killed a “flytrap” instead of a venus flytrap

Crumble tiles were visible before being seen on the map -reported by MightyLad on Steam

Grass placed by trolls used to be visible no matter where it was placed -reported by MightyLad on Steam

The stairs would emit a small amount of particles when a floor was generated

Returning melee weapons become unnamed when thrown and returning -this also fixes other instances of names being lost on weapons -reported by MightyLad on Steam

Description text was not properly counting the amount of an item you had when you picked some more up - arrows, potions, etc

A bug where if you threw the weapon you had equipped and then picked it up again after equipping a different weapon both were shown as equipped in your inventory

A bug where a gas spore could be spawned on top of a trap and thus immediately explode

A demonstration of that last bug that was fixed:

Version 3.6.1 is out! A nice bunch of bug fixes in this one. As for the bug where grass placed by trolls was always visible, it's still looks a bit odd since if a troll is in a lit room and places some grass, you will still be able to see it on the map even if you aren't in the room. This is because the grass just checks to see if the floor below it is lit and it is then it lights itself up to match. It doesn't do any sort of line of sight checks to see if the player can directly see it.

This does mean though that if a troll walks through a dark room then the grass will be hidden when it is placed as it should. So it may still look a little odd to see that trail of grass still appear on the map if a troll is walking around but at least it's more logical now.

Big thanks to MightyLad for sending me those bug reports!