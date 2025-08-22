 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19688774 Edited 22 August 2025 – 14:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Cleaned up team select behavior
  • Fixed an issue where the UI in GYS was sending an incomplete string
  • Improves the UX of adding and removing bots
  • Fixes the issue of rushing through the scrambling pop-up and accidently scrambling everyone
  • Crash and compat fixes as well

Changed files in this update

