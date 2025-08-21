Thank you for playing Unknowz!
Here’s what’s new in this update:
Added explosion sound when kamikaze enemies die.
Removed an element that allowed players to skip the final shark puzzle without solving it.
Added audio feedback during the shark sequence.
The shark now resumes chasing players if you reload a game in the middle of its level.
Enemy damage is now displayed when they are hit.
General game optimization (textures, ticking actors, shadows, lights). Game size reduced by 300MB and stability improved.
Changed files in this update