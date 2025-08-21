 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Last Epoch Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19688736 Edited 21 August 2025 – 21:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Unknowz!

Here’s what’s new in this update:

  • Added explosion sound when kamikaze enemies die.

  • Removed an element that allowed players to skip the final shark puzzle without solving it.

  • Added audio feedback during the shark sequence.

  • The shark now resumes chasing players if you reload a game in the middle of its level.

  • Enemy damage is now displayed when they are hit.

  • General game optimization (textures, ticking actors, shadows, lights). Game size reduced by 300MB and stability improved.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3826301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link