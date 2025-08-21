A long list of stuff, though much of it gamepad-related in preparation for console release, improved playability of some of the more annoying missions, and made 60hz physics more fair:



Fixed Remap Controls shows controller buttons, and they are a bit blurry (only fix if it's easy)

Fixed "DO NOT DESTROY" objective text is not translated (m9-4)

Fixed text in multiple areas of Build & Destroy are not translated to its supported languages.

Fixed gamepad icons during the build section text width

Fixed B key glyph rather than the B button controller glyph showing on custom vehicles

Made Flip/Swap Vehicle prompts flash when you push the corresponding input

Fixed pause menu default gamepad selection being incorrect

Updated options menu to show LB/RB and LT/RT for swapping menus and scrolling respectively

Fixed issue with B&D Reset All Instructions not working for gamepad

Added potential null-crash fix for EntityOutline crash (m4-4 killing outlined car corpses)

Made plants kill themselves a lot faster in player collisions, and they also have 50% less mass.

Fixed “Show Controls” option still showing text for the controls

Fixed Build Mode Settings buttons being all messed up with gamepad

Fixed holding A toggling/repeating presses in the options menu

Fixed dialogue box saying “Press X to continue” but not really working that way

Fixed not being able to reset instructions for building with a gamepad

Fixed BnD mission 3-3 boxes not returning to their home when they went in the water

Fixed bridge-heavy levels not appearing to count destruction for a bit

Added a bit of HUD to the Kraken-control mission, and made the UI transitions between the states smoother

Fixed returning to Island Select often picking a random island to highlight instead of the one you just played, or being started at the spot of the other campaign

Fixed pausing the game and changing vehicle control remapping not updating right away

At 60hz physics, player takes 50% damage, structures take 25% more, and kraken is 10% slower.

Reduced enemy turret/drone HP at 60hz

Increased homing and damage at 60hz for player projectiles

Reduced earthquakes strength at 60hz

Added Secret Mode logo to intro

Added Secret Mode people to credits (and made multiple tweaks to credits)



MISSION TWEAKS:

1-5 decreased destruction goal % to 90 (from 100) and increased bonus time to 6 minutes (from 5)

1-6 decreased destruction goal % to 90 (from 100)

2-1 increased bonus no-ruins-destruction goal % to 15 (from 10)

2-2 increased bonus no-ruins-destruction goal % to 15 (from 10)

2-3 decreased bonus destruction goal % to 60 (from 80)

2-5 increased ammo to 20 (from 15), decreased bonus goal % to 80 (from 90)

3-2 increase bonus time to 6 minutes (from 4)

3-4 increased size of target area for boxes by 25%

4-2 revised vehicle to be more responsive to turning/acceleration

4-4 revised vehicle so it's less spinny, easier to control

5-2 reduce strength/force of hurricane a bit

6-2 reduced strength of earthquake a bit

7-1 reduced both % goals to 95 (from 100)

7-2 reduced accumulate goal to 900 (from 1000) and debris clear % to 90 (from 100)

9-2 made the lighting a bit brighter, reduced player damage, and increased structure damage

9-2 moved turret so it's more visible from start, has a bright central light, and the ground encourages moving towards it at the start

10-1 updated vehicle to rotate/move more responsively

10-2 reduced damage to player from mines, and increased kraken timer 5 seconds

11-4 reduced damage/force from storm