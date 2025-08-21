 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19688635
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Cops!

Hope all of you are peeling good.

Controller Support For Menus!

Controller support has been continuously improved over and over ever since release but I never got to making them work for navigation. With this update, you can now navigation through almost all menus. Some of the pages may only have a Back button in which case you can just exit with whatever the default back button for your controller is.

I am aware about the Cop moonwalking in the Achievements page when a controller is plugged in — small issue, I'll get to it later on.

HP Logic Rework


In true developer spirit of hating on your code over time, I've since reworked the HP logic. Game play will not be affected if things are working properly but there was a bug introduced where players do not take burn damage-over-time. It has been fixed so don't get too happy about that. Do let me know if there are more bugs!

That's all folks! Happy peeling!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3605551
Windows 32-bitEnglish Depot 3605552
