Fixes & Adjustments・Cards from the beta implementation of the new expansion Northern Enchantress: Second Edition will no longer appear.
・Minor bugs have been fixed.
h2]Sixth Ranked Match Begins[/h2]
The Sixth Rank Match season is now underway!
As mentioned in the recent news The theme for the Sixth Ranked Match season is "The Eastern Wind of Abundance."
Seasonal exclusive titles and frames based on this theme will be available starting with the store update on August 25.
Replaced the supply for both online matches.https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1zS7aZSYWZE65P6dvD5Lg1p8aNTBD-VP5IWAtp2Lp3w4/edit?gid=797601911#gid=797601911
In Ranked Matches, these 8 supplies will have an increased appearance rate.
*"Online matches" refer to both Rank Match and Room Match modes. Additionally, Room Match can also be used for solo practice.
After creating a room, pressing “START” will begin a match against a CPU opponent. Pressing “START without Bot” will let you start a game alone.
Please feel free to use this feature to check new cards or test out new strategies!
gamescom 2025 - MADE IN JAPAN COLLECTION - Sale Now On!!
gamescom 2025 - MADE IN JAPAN COLLECTION - Sale Now Live!!
For a limited time until September 1, HEART of CROWN Online is available at 20% off.
A free demo is also available, so don’t miss this chance to enjoy HEART of CROWN Online!
Changed files in this update