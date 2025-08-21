Just a small update with improvements and some bug fixes:
added in version 1.0.50k: the procedural battle generation algorithm now applies a negative weight to spaces close to treasure chests, making it less likely that enemies will spawn within move-and-attack range of chests.
fixed in version 1.0.50k: two different move-clearing methods in the game's AI module were conflicting when an AI character stopped moving due to wandering into a Hold, causing the second method to fail to recognize the held character as the current character and then fail to call for the execution of the next move in the AI module.
fixed in version 1.0.50k: it was still possible to get tooltips stuck onscreen when menus were in the process of appearing.
And for the campaign creation suite:
added in version 1.0.50k: the campaign creation suite's character creator now lets you specify a class when procedurally generating a random character, with predictive text prompting based on the selected species.
fixed in version 1.0.50k: 19 of the proc gen dialogue line variants in CharAttributes.xml for custom campaigns were still using the deprecated -STR:TeamName- special character in lieu of -ARMYNAME-.
fixed in version 1.0.50k: in the creation suite's character creator, abandoning a character to start making a new character was not working as intended.
fixed in version 1.0.50k: in the creation suite's character creator, creating characters of a particular class would cause that class to stop appearing in the character class list until the editor was exited and reentered.
In other news, in case you missed it, our campaign creation contest is now underway--create your own mini-adventure and send it to me by mid-October, and I'll play it on stream. (You could even win a prize!) More details here:
Tactically yours,
Craig
