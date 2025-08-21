 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19688530 Edited 21 August 2025 – 19:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed missed shots during penalty shootouts not advancing to the next penalty and getting stuck.

- Fixed Team 2 GK not getting moved into the GK spot during penalty shootouts while using single keeper.

- Added more selections for match length in custom lobbies as low as 1 minute matches. This also helps test penalty shootouts faster.

- Increased free kick/corner kick shield size a bit more.

- Fixed not being able to use the spectator free camera.

- Fixed goals being scored getting the match stuck when using extra time + penalties overtime mode.

- Fixed handball still triggering for indoor mode.

- Fixed an issue with jumping and diving as a GK bugging the dive animation.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Pro Soccer Online Content Depot 1583321
