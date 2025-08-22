Hey everyone, I've decided to do a tiny update that adds a "Perfection" reward if you max all upgrades for the field. I decided not to make it a Steam achievement for now since I don't want to force people to idle the game so much just for 1 final achievement. It's just a cute little statue you'll get if you decide to go for it.



Once you achieve perfection, there's one more upgrade that you can get that is not meant to be maxed out - it's just for fun. Perhaps it's possible to max it out if you idle the game for many days (I'm not really sure). It's really not all that interesting and I personally wouldn't bother with it but maybe there are some insane people out there who are into this sort of thing...I don't know...let's find out! For now, it's just one upgrade that decreases the spawn timer by 1% per level up to level 99 which would be a 99% decrease in the delay between grass spawns. So basically you just have endless grass uptime.



I wanted to add an alternative ending where you save the world but for now I'll just keep it as is because the code for the ending sequence and scene is a mess. Maybe I'll do it in the future when I'm more motivated at some point.



Also, I did the work for localization - putting all the text strings into a spreadsheet. I just need to find people to localize things and theoretically it should be pretty easy to put into the game. But I think there will be some places where the text gets cut off if the new string is too big. Well, eventually the game will be localized it's just not something that I'd call fun to do so I've been going pretty slow with it.



Anyways, during development I got a couple interesting ideas for new games I've been trying to prototype. I'm not sure what I'm going to do next. I might just end up doing a sequel since the code is fresh in my head and I have some ideas for how the game could work differently or better. But starting from the beginning is somewhat daunting because I can feel the amount of work ahead.



I will keep moving forward maybe some days a bit slower than others and will try to keep you posted as much as I can. My doctor says I need to get more sun because I'm a vampire so maybe I'll do some of that before it starts getting too cold.



That's all for now. Hope you all had some fun playing the game. See ya in the next update and stay safe and healthy everyone! I love you all.