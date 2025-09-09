It's new content time, Crewmates!!

Can you believe it?! Our new roles are finally here, and they're sure to shake up your next Emergency Meeting! Update your game to 17.0.0 so you can enjoy these new flavors of chaos and all the fixes.

New Crewmate Role: Detective

Some of you are proper gumshoes, and now you can live up to the name by playing as the new Detective role! This is our first role with two separate abilities. Here's how to use them:

Notes: Keep track of a dead Crewmate's location, your list of suspects, and what kind of Impostor you're looking for.

Interrogate: Start questioning your fellow Crewmates, and find out where they were during the crime! You can only use the ability on one active case at a time! You'll need to switch the file if you're researching multiple murders. You can change how many Interrogations a Detective can do via the advanced role settings when you're in the Dropship.



When we made this role, we really wanted to make Emergency Meeting discussions even more fun!

Be careful, though! As you start putting the pieces together, you might be the Impostor's next target. Make sure to grab a fresh notebook and your magnifying glass — you're gonna need 'em!

New Impostor Role: Viper

This new Impostor role is perfect for destroying, or in this case, dissolving their victims. Use a well-timed Sabotage to keep the rest of the crew busy while you use your Acid ability and watch the Crewmate's body slowly melt away. Here's how it works:

After a kill, the Crewmate corpse will decay in 3 stages: slightly dissolved, very dissolved, and then just a bone before it's completely gone. You can adjust how quickly the corpse dissolves in the advanced role settings in the Dropship.



Before long, the body is gone, and all you have to worry about is your alibi. Time it right and you might achieve the ultimate Impostor dream: killing without leaving any trace of it behind. No one's going to call an Emergency Meeting when there's nothing, right?

If you find yourself on the unfortunate end of the Viper's acidic spit, sadly... this is your end. But at least you'll be treated to a brand new kill animation before you watch your body start to sizzle.

We had a great time testing these roles and are excited to see how y'all handle these new abilities — whether you become The Skeld's greatest detective or you just want to go around spitting at other Crewmates (a lil gross, ngl), it's sure to be a ton of fun.

Alongside the new roles, we have some quality of life updates!

First up is our "How to Play" guide. The guide was getting a little cramped with our last additions. Now that we've got 9 roles, the guide has been updated so you can more easily select which one you'd like to learn to play.

The Role Settings have also been updated! We couldn't squeeze all the new roles into the same space, so we changed the selection into a scrollable list. The roles will be ordered left to right, starting with the older roles on the left and the newer roles to the right.

Practice mode got a little lift as well! Now, when you're looking to change your role during Practice, you can choose either the new blue Crewmate folder or the red Impostor folder to find and select the role you'd like to try.

Keep reading for a few fixes we have with this update too.

Patch Notes

[MIRA HQ] [The Airship] [The Fungle] - You now have to enter the whole code for the Enter ID Code task. No more easy codes.

When another player has your preferred Crewmate color, you will see your currently assigned color when looking in your inventory.

The "Up All Night Raving" hats are now sorted correctly in the wardrobe.

You can no longer identify dead Crewmates by viewing them in the "Crewmates" window during a match.

If you happen to spy any strange bugs or glitches in your pursuit of the Impostors, remember to send us a ticket at our helpdesk.

I'm going to pass it over to Mike to cover some known bugs with this release!

New roles? New buttons? MENUS?! You know what that means...

Bugs. Here's a list of some we already know about:

[Switch/PC] - Controller button prompts do not appear when opening the Detective Notes with mouse or touch controls then switching to controller

[PC] [Detective] - Location map markers do not scale when changing resolution

[Android][Practice][Fungle] - Users rarely receive a black screen when loading into Fungle on Practice

[PC] [Detective] - Detective Notes window can be opened behind the ejection screen if the Role Ability key bind is pressed rapidly during an Emergency Meeting

[Detective] - Upper and Lower Decontamination are causing a minor overlap in the Location Note field

[Detective] - Changing the Killer Note does not play the Pencil SFX

[Detective] - Memory Leak takes place when switching between the 'Killed Player' tabs

[PC] [Detective] - Changing resolution results in the Interrogate button disappearing

[Polus/Airship] [Detective] - Several room names are not displayed when selecting a murder location on the Map

[PC/Mobile] - Missing visual indications for tabs navigation when using keyboard/mouse or Mobile input in the lobby under certain conditions

[Mobile] [Viper] - Clients on mobile platforms can report an already dissolved body upon resuming the game which results in getting kicked for hacking

[Viper] - Noisemaker's alert does not disappear once their body is fully dissolved

[Practice] [The Fungle] [Detective] - Certain dummies are incorrectly labelled as in the Meeting Room when Interrogated

[Friends List] - Adding a new friend to your list will display your name instead of theirs

That's right, with big, shiny new updates means the chance for stuff to go wrong. We know, we know, we don't like it either, but welcome to making video games! If you run into an issue, make sure you reach out to us as soon as you can. Take screenshots, record video, and send us as much information as you can, AND MAKE IT SPECIFIC.

Also! Some players have been having trouble receiving the parent portal emails to set their account permissions. We're still working on it! Recent changes have helped some players correctly get their emails, so if you haven't tried lately please try again. For anyone still having issues, the Crewmates are hard at work on those tasks and will get it sorted before you know it. Thanks for your patience!





Congratulations! You made it through the blog. Your reward is gazing upon some awesome creations from the community.

First up is a piece from our official Discord, by Dogchy. They said they started drawing again, and getting back into art is always worth celebrating. Their Crewmate seems pretty happy about it, too. Great job, Dogchy!

This next piece by Fishy is celebrating our collab with Pusheen! I laughed immediately when I saw this in our server's art channel. I'd love to have some of these on my desk, even if my own space cats would probably knock them down.

Our next artist, AQ, really captured how some Emergency Meetings go. I have a bad feeling about what's gonna happen to Lime...

Our 4th entry for the community art is a blast from the past! MrChesse333 from Reddit attempted a physical build of Polus back in 2020. Sadly, it never saw completion but I still think it's pretty rad to try and make the map irl.

That's all on another wonderful round of art! Remember to tag us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, Bluesky, and TikTok when you share your creations so we can see what y'all are creating. Maybe there's some fun Detective and Viper art in our future ﻿﻿👀

Worried about that sizzling sound,

Dors