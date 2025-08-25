The game has been updated to version 0.351.

MAJOR ADDITIONS

-Added judges to the game.

-Added a Judicial Review Process: when certain types of legislation are signed into law, they will automatically be challenged. Judges will review whether the law in question is constitutional. If it is found to be unconstitutional, the law will automatically reset to a constitutional value. The Judicial Review Process can be turned off in the advanced options. If you do not want the possibility of your laws being overturned in the courts, turn off Judicial Review.

-Added a process for NPCs to appoint judges.

-Added a process for the player to appoint judges. Nominating judges whose judicial philosophy aligns with your ideology is a strategic factor in ensuring that your laws are ruled constitutional.

-Added a senate confirmation process for judges. If your character is a senator, you will be shown information about the judicial nominee and can specify if you support or oppose the nominee.

-Added an option to deny judicial confirmation hearings if your character is the chair of the senate judicial committee.

-Added the process for judges to be elected (elections are simple, results are not saved or displayed).

-Added an option for protégés to become judges. A “Protégé Judges” section has been added to the concepts document (in the Judicial Branch section).

-Added a “Case Archive” menu where judicial review opinions can be viewed. Currently it is located in the Politicians > Judicial Branch tab.

-Added the text of the U.S. Constitution in the Politicians > Judicial Branch tab.

-Added new judicial laws to the game. These can be found in the Judicial Branch tab among the list of legislative proposals.

-Added Judicial Branch information to the concepts menu.

-Added advanced options for the Judicial Branch (found within the Nation tab of the advanced options menu).

-Added judicial challenges for the redistricting process. The game will automatically calculate whether districts are challenged based on whether gerrymandering is detected. Judicial challenges for districts can be turned off in the advanced options. By default, it is turned on.

-Added the ability for the player to challenge any (relevant) active laws as president, governor, or attorney general.

-Added Judicial Accountability and Judicial Independence metrics to the Metrics menu.

-Added an option to “Mentor” current politicians. Essentially, this is a way to make a current politician into a protégé. Certain conditions have to be met in order for a politician to agree to be your protégé. You have to have a policy agreement above 60%, you have to have 2x as many political points as them, the politician cannot be more than 10 years older than your character, and you cannot disagree on fundamental policy positions.

-Added automatic judicial nominations. If you do not want to nominate a judge for every judicial vacancy, you can automate the process. This can be turned on in the Office > Events > Nominations menu. It can also be turned on in the advanced options (next to the other judicial options in the Nations tab).

-Added automatic judicial confirmation hearings. This can be turned on in the Office > Events > Nominations menu. It can also be turned on in the advanced options (next to the other judicial options in the Nations tab). If you turn this on, and you are the senate majority leader, the game will automatically grant confirmation hearings for every judicial nominee.

-Added an option to ask supreme court judges to retire (if your character is president). You can read more about this in the “Judicial Retirement” section in the concepts document.