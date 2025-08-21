 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19688402
r1030
+ Lore tip system that integrates lore and tip entries

r1031
+ Fix: first lightning bolt of player lightning bolt spell doesn't visualize properly
+ Fix: ensure tumbleweeds don't move when game is paused

r1032
+ Fix: enemies seeing through closed doors

r1033
+ Shortened length of lore regarding the 6th Extinction in LoreTipsSystem.prefab

r1034
+ Implement subset of spells
- elemental spells - ice spike

r1035
+ Implement subset of spells
- demonic spells - possession, boon
- life spells - heal
+ Visually delineate between interactable vs disabled skill tree buttons
+ Fix: Continue doesn't populate loretips system

r1036
+ Implement subset of spells
- blood spells - blood meal
- temporal spells - slow

r1037
+ Implement subset of spells
- light spells - banish, illuminate
- death spells - necrotic rot
+ Add delayed door toggle to ensure recast graph doesn't detect doors as walls

r1038
+ Account for Shadow's Hand bosses for slow spell ChangeSpeed() method
+ Toggle off inactive melee, ranged skills in skill tree
+ Update melee and ranged skill tree images

r1039
+ Add more prop environment objects
- debris (3)
- trash (3)
- papers (3)
+ Add debris, trash, mushrooms, and papers to mission 01, 02, 03, 04, 05

r1040
+ Fix: door toggle issue where enemies and party members couldnt path through doors
+ Fix: Skill system not referenced properly in PlayerStatisticsSystem in MissionSecondaryExploration01Level01.unity
+ Fix: toggled off text wrapping in header text of LevelSystem.prefab lore & tips UI

