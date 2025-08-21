r1030

+ Lore tip system that integrates lore and tip entries



r1031

+ Fix: first lightning bolt of player lightning bolt spell doesn't visualize properly

+ Fix: ensure tumbleweeds don't move when game is paused



r1032

+ Fix: enemies seeing through closed doors



r1033

+ Shortened length of lore regarding the 6th Extinction in LoreTipsSystem.prefab



r1034

+ Implement subset of spells

- elemental spells - ice spike



r1035

+ Implement subset of spells

- demonic spells - possession, boon

- life spells - heal

+ Visually delineate between interactable vs disabled skill tree buttons

+ Fix: Continue doesn't populate loretips system



r1036

+ Implement subset of spells

- blood spells - blood meal

- temporal spells - slow



r1037

+ Implement subset of spells

- light spells - banish, illuminate

- death spells - necrotic rot

+ Add delayed door toggle to ensure recast graph doesn't detect doors as walls



r1038

+ Account for Shadow's Hand bosses for slow spell ChangeSpeed() method

+ Toggle off inactive melee, ranged skills in skill tree

+ Update melee and ranged skill tree images



r1039

+ Add more prop environment objects

- debris (3)

- trash (3)

- papers (3)

+ Add debris, trash, mushrooms, and papers to mission 01, 02, 03, 04, 05



r1040

+ Fix: door toggle issue where enemies and party members couldnt path through doors

+ Fix: Skill system not referenced properly in PlayerStatisticsSystem in MissionSecondaryExploration01Level01.unity

+ Fix: toggled off text wrapping in header text of LevelSystem.prefab lore & tips UI