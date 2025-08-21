- Changed stalling to reduce combo instead of reset it
- Adjusted the instant strain of shader compilation that can cause the game to crash on boot
- Fixed the prize pool purchase token being clickable when skipping prize pool
- Fixed the leftmost slot of prize pool displaying an active slot when inactive
- Fixed beaten felt medals only showing up on the Classic felt option
- Fixed "Technically it's called "baize"" achievement
- Fixed a felt visual error when continuing a run from Prize Pool
- Fixed Walnut scoring multiple times when shattering
- Removed sinks from the scoreboard tally
- Lowered the pitch of Giga Doba's sound effects
