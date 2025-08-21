 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19688375 Edited 21 August 2025 – 19:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Changed stalling to reduce combo instead of reset it


  • Adjusted the instant strain of shader compilation that can cause the game to crash on boot
  • Fixed the prize pool purchase token being clickable when skipping prize pool
  • Fixed the leftmost slot of prize pool displaying an active slot when inactive
  • Fixed beaten felt medals only showing up on the Classic felt option
  • Fixed "Technically it's called "baize"" achievement
  • Fixed a felt visual error when continuing a run from Prize Pool
  • Fixed Walnut scoring multiple times when shattering
  • Removed sinks from the scoreboard tally
  • Lowered the pitch of Giga Doba's sound effects

