POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Last Epoch Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals
Major 21 August 2025 Build 19688372 Edited 21 August 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi, I'm officially back! Here's a video about why I am and showing off some new content.

Also there's a new DLC on September 1st!

WIshlist it now!

Changelog:

  • The species in the base game that are polygynous in real life are now polygynous in game!

    • Both fire ants (sometimes)

    • Leaf cutter ants

  • New sub-objects

    • Grass

    • Cactus

    • Succulent

    • A rock

  • HappyAnt tutorial in build mode

  • Ants now try to walk over brood instead of phasing through (not always for performance reasons)

  • Nice UI animations and sounds

  • Stuff for the new DLC

  • DLC species can already be fought in combat

