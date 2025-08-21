Hi, I'm officially back! Here's a video about why I am and showing off some new content.
Also there's a new DLC on September 1st!
WIshlist it now!
Changelog:
The species in the base game that are polygynous in real life are now polygynous in game!
Both fire ants (sometimes)
Leaf cutter ants
New sub-objects
Grass
Cactus
Succulent
A rock
HappyAnt tutorial in build mode
Ants now try to walk over brood instead of phasing through (not always for performance reasons)
Nice UI animations and sounds
Stuff for the new DLC
DLC species can already be fought in combat
Changed files in this update