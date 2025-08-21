UI has been redesigned for better usability.

A waiting time system has been added.

Links are now activated.

Additional info has been included.

Cats and overall visuals have been improved.



Thank you for testing Cozy Pet Life Idle! This version still contains some known issues, but we wanted to share the latest changes so you can experience and provide feedback on them.What’s new in this build:Important note:We are aware that the game still has bugs. Please feel free to report any issues you encounter during your playtest. Your feedback is valuable and will help us improve the game.We are currently focusing on fixing these problems, and our main goal is to address them in the upcoming v0.0.3 update.Thank you for your patience and support!