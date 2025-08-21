 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19688301 Edited 21 August 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Add: UI descriptions for all buildings and their upgrades
  • Change: Changed hours when Radius Indicator Lightposts from Campfire are turned on/off to 06am/18pm
  • Change: Changed Safe Sanity Radius size to grow a small value more than the position of the Lightposts from Campfire
  • Fix: Rank number on leaderboard not displaying correctly if it is bigger then three numerals.
  • Fix: Recruitable villagers will no longer be influenced by sanity and will no longer use food resource until they leave the game scene or are recruited.
  • Fix: Localization errors fixed for Serbian language
  • Fix: World events will properly be placed in their world position on game load (Should work with older saves)
  • Fix: Some achievements not registering properly
  • Fix: Various small code fixes

