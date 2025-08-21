- Add: UI descriptions for all buildings and their upgrades
- Change: Changed hours when Radius Indicator Lightposts from Campfire are turned on/off to 06am/18pm
- Change: Changed Safe Sanity Radius size to grow a small value more than the position of the Lightposts from Campfire
- Fix: Rank number on leaderboard not displaying correctly if it is bigger then three numerals.
- Fix: Recruitable villagers will no longer be influenced by sanity and will no longer use food resource until they leave the game scene or are recruited.
- Fix: Localization errors fixed for Serbian language
- Fix: World events will properly be placed in their world position on game load (Should work with older saves)
- Fix: Some achievements not registering properly
- Fix: Various small code fixes
Update Notes for Patch 2
