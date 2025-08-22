- Fix for exploration supplies sometimes not removing law costs correctly (eg. Tavern)
- Visual fix where dotted line would still be visible for locked pois on map (eg. Mighty Oak)
- Layout fix for overflowing text in certain languages for certain agent traits
- Fix for agent type not being translated in certain trait descriptions
- Further typo fixes
Build 1.0.10837 Patch #28
Update notes via Steam Community
