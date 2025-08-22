 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19688244
  • Fix for exploration supplies sometimes not removing law costs correctly (eg. Tavern)
  • Visual fix where dotted line would still be visible for locked pois on map (eg. Mighty Oak)
  • Layout fix for overflowing text in certain languages for certain agent traits
  • Fix for agent type not being translated in certain trait descriptions
  • Further typo fixes

