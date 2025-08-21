 Skip to content
21 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

⚙️ Keybinds Changes


We’ve made an important change to how zoom keybinds work in Scope X.
From now on, Increase Zoom, Decrease Zoom, and Set Zoom actions will only function when the Zoom Overlay is already active.

This means:
  • Toggling the overlay on (via your overlay keybind or the UI) comes first.
  • Once active, Increase/Decrease Zoom lets you smoothly adjust zoom levels.
  • Set Zoom instantly jumps to your chosen zoom level while the overlay is active.

    This ensures clearer, more predictable behavior for zoom keybinds.

    🆓 Try Scope X for Free


    Scope X now has a Demo!
    You can try Scope X before purchasing the full version. Some features are restricted, but you’ll still get a feel for how zoom, and keybinds work with limited access.



    🌿 Small Updates

  • "Launch on startup " will match your system preference.
  • Dropdown selections now adapt to your active profile’s theme.
  • Aligned colors for Set Zoom and Reset Zoom keybind actions.
  • Modernized sliders and settings inputs for a cleaner look.
  • Fixed zoom sliders showing excessive decimal places.
  • Improved tray icon quality for a sharper look.
    • [*] Fixed a bug where "unknown key" would appear in the keybinds

    Thank you for all the great suggestions we’ve received in our Discord — they help us shape Scope X into something better every update.
    If you’re new here, we’d love for you to join our Discord and share your ideas too!

    Join our Discord here

    🦆

