⚙️ Keybinds Changes
We’ve made an important change to how zoom keybinds work in Scope X.
From now on, Increase Zoom, Decrease Zoom, and Set Zoom actions will only function when the Zoom Overlay is already active.
This means:
This ensures clearer, more predictable behavior for zoom keybinds.
🆓 Try Scope X for Free
Scope X now has a Demo!
You can try Scope X before purchasing the full version. Some features are restricted, but you’ll still get a feel for how zoom, and keybinds work with limited access.
🌿 Small Updates
Thank you for all the great suggestions we’ve received in our Discord — they help us shape Scope X into something better every update.
If you’re new here, we’d love for you to join our Discord and share your ideas too!
Join our Discord here
