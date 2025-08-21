⚙️ Keybinds Changes

Toggling the overlay on (via your overlay keybind or the UI) comes first.



Once active, Increase/Decrease Zoom lets you smoothly adjust zoom levels.



Set Zoom instantly jumps to your chosen zoom level while the overlay is active.



This ensures clearer, more predictable behavior for zoom keybinds.



🆓 Try Scope X for Free

Scope X now has a Demo!

You can try Scope X before purchasing the full version. Some features are restricted, but you’ll still get a feel for how zoom, and keybinds work with limited access.







🌿 Small Updates

"Launch on startup " will match your system preference.



Dropdown selections now adapt to your active profile’s theme.



Aligned colors for Set Zoom and Reset Zoom keybind actions.



Modernized sliders and settings inputs for a cleaner look.



Fixed zoom sliders showing excessive decimal places.



Improved tray icon quality for a sharper look.



