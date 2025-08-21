Press the Sub Key (Right Click), then hold the Main Key (Left Click) and press the Select Key (Space) to transform the Slime into the Connection Body.

In this form, simply touch the Succubus’s head, chest, or waist to connect automatically. The connection will be released when you move away, but since the Slime remains in Connection Body form, you can reconnect easily just by touching again. (You can check whether you’re connected by looking at the white sphere in front of the body.)

While connected, if you touch another Succubus, the Slime will connect to her as well. This allows you to stimulate multiple Succubi at the same time.