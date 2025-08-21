We’ve simplified the process of connecting the Slime to the Succubus.
Now, by transforming into a Connection Body and making contact, the connection happens automatically.
Press the Sub Key (Right Click), then hold the Main Key (Left Click) and press the Select Key (Space) to transform the Slime into the Connection Body.
In this form, simply touch the Succubus’s head, chest, or waist to connect automatically. The connection will be released when you move away, but since the Slime remains in Connection Body form, you can reconnect easily just by touching again. (You can check whether you’re connected by looking at the white sphere in front of the body.)
While connected, if you touch another Succubus, the Slime will connect to her as well. This allows you to stimulate multiple Succubi at the same time.
To stop automatic connections, repeat the same key input to return the Slime to its normal body.
Crystal generation, which was often mis-triggered with rotation, now requires a key hold to activate.
An effect will appear while charging. If you don’t want to generate, perform another key input at this point to cancel the generation.
Other Improvements
Manual updated.
New sound effects added.
Minor adjustments and balancing.
These improvements are also available in the Demo version—enjoy!
