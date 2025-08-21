 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Last Epoch Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19688031 Edited 21 August 2025 – 18:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We’ve applied several fixes and improvements to the game, including:

  • Added new audio to the Main Menu

  • The Recycler now accepts buckets directly (not only via the lid interaction)

  • Buying licenses is now restricted to when the objective is active or completed

  • Improved box behavior when interacting with shelves

  • Fixed missing expiration date display (licenses now show proper expiry info)

  • Fixed issue where closing the in-game phone broke mouse interactions

  • Tweaked various weapon values for better balance

  • Updated and improved phone animation

Changed files in this update

Depot 3838441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link