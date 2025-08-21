Hey everyone! We’ve applied several fixes and improvements to the game, including:
Added new audio to the Main Menu
The Recycler now accepts buckets directly (not only via the lid interaction)
Buying licenses is now restricted to when the objective is active or completed
Improved box behavior when interacting with shelves
Fixed missing expiration date display (licenses now show proper expiry info)
Fixed issue where closing the in-game phone broke mouse interactions
Tweaked various weapon values for better balance
Updated and improved phone animation
Changed files in this update