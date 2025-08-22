 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19688009
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix V1.0.2 : e5fa75132

is now live.

We've heard there was some trouble on the version released on Wednesday for people using Legacy saves or others not being able to unlock achievements.
We've been working hard on fixes and to get this new build ***V1.0.2 : e5fa75132*** to you guys asap.

So basically what's in there:
  • Hurtboxes remaining too long on some traps.
  • Archivist's texts isn't cutoff anymore.
  • Adding security on Legacy Save Migration.
  • Adding security on Achievements unlock.
  • Add last reward in archivist.
  • Fix localization issue in some archivist description.
  • Fix Health Bar overflowing and not displaying correctly.


A new patch is on its way to fix other issues you've reported asap.
For those on Consoles or other PC platforms, these patches are also on their way, the process is a bit more complicated though as we need to tackle the Cloud Conflict issue first + we need to go through the whole certification process. We are sorry about that but rest assured that we are doing our very best!

Thank you all, we love you.

EE Squad out.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2717882
