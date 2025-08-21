Hi everyone! Patch v2.0.6 just released, bringing fixes, tweaks, and improvements based on the feedback you’ve shared.
Here's what's included in today's patch:
General Adjustments & Additions
Increased XP rewards for discovering locations, especially in Alios.
Increased XP gain from Androids & Bandits in Alios.
Adjusted the frequency of bandit 'barks' .
Enemies in Alios Comms Centre have been made tougher.
Shotgun damage increased at very close range.
Did a balance pass on ranged weapons (Avenger was significantly outperforming others).
Adjusted stat scaling: too many attributes affected the melee skill, relative to other combat bonuses.
Added a toggle setting to automatically crouch after performing a slide.
Added a door to exit the ship if the player has already landed on a planet.
Made some text adjustments during ending slides.
Added some conditional checks to the final dialogue for certain outcomes.
Audio
The following sounds are now properly tied to the sound effects volume slider: XP gain, bullet impacts, 'Take item', scanning, time dilation, turret gunfire and explosions, pause menu opening, eating/drinking/pill consumption, weapon switching, and doors opening/closing.
Fixed missing footsteps in New Havens Cave.
Added ambient music to New Havens Cave.
Fixed 'checkpoint' level in Vesta missing music.
Added sound effect feedback for hovering over load/save UI slots.
Missions & Waypoints
Added waypoint to 'Connect to Hub' in Alios' Comms Centre.
Added waypoint to 'Deal with Infestation Problem'.
Corrected 'The War' mission waypoint to properly point to Pearl City.
Added waypoints to the objectives in Vesta.
Fixed New Haven leader repeating intro dialogue before mission completion.
Save System Changes
Limited total save slots to 50 (down from 999) to make save management easier and address community feedback about excessive save file clutter. (Existing saves above the 50-slot limit won’t be deleted, but creating a new save will remove the oldest one.)
Autosaves are now limited to the last 3; when a new one is created, the oldest is deleted. (If you currently have more than 3, they won’t be deleted, but creating a new autosave will remove the oldest.)
Checkpoint saves are now limited to the last 5; when a new one is created, the oldest is deleted. (If you currently have more than 5, they won’t be deleted, but a new checkpoint save will remove the oldest.)
Bug Fixes
Fixed crashes when switching weapons via radial menu.
Fixed controller 'Consume' button also switching weapons.
Fixed biocells not working via radial menu when biocell energy levels are more than 50%.
Fixed radial menu not allowing grenade switching.
Fixed Huskrot & Thornrush not healing players.
Fixed sniper scope overlay persisting when switching weapons quickly.
Fixed perk system issue where a previously chosen perk appeared selectable again (the perk was still applied though!).
Fixed collisions for Alios river structures, and sofas.
Fixed grass clipping through buildings/tents in Alios.
Fixed Divinity interact UI not disappearing after taking it.
Fixed Alios' Comms Centre door interaction height.
Fixed Alios' Comms Centre inventory player UI position.
Fixed New Havens Cave mission not progressing after completing the objectives.
Fixed Velarach health bars & names not disappearing after death.
Fixed New Havens leader dialogue missing his name.
Fixed Sera and Lucian missing names in dialogue in Vesta.
Fixed issue where sleeping didn’t advance time to day time in Alios.
Fixed final Vesta objective wiping player stats and inventory on load.
Fixed UESA and Enlightened soldiers in Vesta being too weak to pose a challenge.
Fixed uncrouch issues near tripwires.
Fixed various walls, floors, and visible gaps in Vesta.
Fixed control panel text missing in Vesta (both instances).
Fixed rival faction incorrectly showing friendly icons in Vesta.
Fixed credits showing too early and overlapping with background during the ending slides.
Fixed cursor not appearing during ending slides.
Fixed visible terrain issue in Alios near the comms centre.
Thank you all for your continued support and belief in the game. I’m excited to keep improving it and to share the next major update in a couple of weeks. Until then, I hope you enjoy the patch! ❤️
- debdev
