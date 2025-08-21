Hi everyone! Patch v2.0.6 just released, bringing fixes, tweaks, and improvements based on the feedback you’ve shared.

Here's what's included in today's patch:

Added a door to exit the ship if the player has already landed on a planet.

The following sounds are now properly tied to the sound effects volume slider: XP gain, bullet impacts, 'Take item', scanning, time dilation, turret gunfire and explosions, pause menu opening, eating/drinking/pill consumption, weapon switching, and doors opening/closing.

Limited total save slots to 50 (down from 999) to make save management easier and address community feedback about excessive save file clutter. (Existing saves above the 50-slot limit won’t be deleted, but creating a new save will remove the oldest one.)

Autosaves are now limited to the last 3; when a new one is created, the oldest is deleted. (If you currently have more than 3, they won’t be deleted, but creating a new autosave will remove the oldest.)