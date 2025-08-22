This patch primarily focuses on fixing several issues that can occur when using certain mod combinations.
BASE GAME CHANGES
- fixed a crash that occurred related to patrol paths, in very rare cases on mod maps
MODDING CHANGES
- fixed a crash on startup caused by certain mod combinations
- calling render:addCompileableShader with an identical shader name will now remove the previously-added shader of the same name (to prevent crashing in other parts of the game, for example when changing vsync or resolution)
Remember to report any issues you run into!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Social mediaTwitter
Discord community
YouTube
Changed files in this update