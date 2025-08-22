 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19687941
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey folks!

This patch primarily focuses on fixing several issues that can occur when using certain mod combinations.

BASE GAME CHANGES
- fixed a crash that occurred related to patrol paths, in very rare cases on mod maps

MODDING CHANGES
- fixed a crash on startup caused by certain mod combinations
- calling render:addCompileableShader with an identical shader name will now remove the previously-added shader of the same name (to prevent crashing in other parts of the game, for example when changing vsync or resolution)

Remember to report any issues you run into!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

