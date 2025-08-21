 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19687853 Edited 21 August 2025 – 18:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Kill The Music (Release v1.21)


Kill The Music is officially out! 

Purchase it now with the 20% Launch Discount for $7.99 USD (Full Price: $9.99)

Thank you to everyone for their support and feedback during development. This project has been 2 Years in the making and the team is incredibly proud of what we’ve made. 


Major Changes 

  • Automatically Adjust Beat-Sync with FPS drops to better maintain Beat Sync 

  • Performance Improvements 

  • Added Round Restart Option in Pause Menu

  • Hint System in Game Over Screen

  • Added 9 New Instrument/Characters (Unlockable by finishing Absurdity 4 and above)

  • Added all Absurdity Levels (Total: 14) 

  • Added 2 New Bosses (with 3 Variation Each) (set in Absurdity 4 and above) 

  • Added 1 Variation to Existing Boss (Set in Absurdity 3)

  • Added Added 8 New Songs 

  • Implemented all Cutscenes (Total: 13 Chapters) 

  • Added 23 New Unlocks

  • Added 27 New Enemy Types (Set in Absurdity 4 and above) 

  • Adjusted Overall Gameplay Balance 


Planned Future Updates

  • Achievements 

  • Localization Support 

  • Endless Mode

  • New Upgrades (Critical Hits, Chance Rolls, New Effects, New Shields)

