Kill The Music (Release v1.21)
Kill The Music is officially out!
Purchase it now with the 20% Launch Discount for $7.99 USD (Full Price: $9.99)
Thank you to everyone for their support and feedback during development. This project has been 2 Years in the making and the team is incredibly proud of what we’ve made.
Major Changes
Automatically Adjust Beat-Sync with FPS drops to better maintain Beat Sync
Performance Improvements
Added Round Restart Option in Pause Menu
Hint System in Game Over Screen
Added 9 New Instrument/Characters (Unlockable by finishing Absurdity 4 and above)
Added all Absurdity Levels (Total: 14)
Added 2 New Bosses (with 3 Variation Each) (set in Absurdity 4 and above)
Added 1 Variation to Existing Boss (Set in Absurdity 3)
Added Added 8 New Songs
Implemented all Cutscenes (Total: 13 Chapters)
Added 23 New Unlocks
Added 27 New Enemy Types (Set in Absurdity 4 and above)
Adjusted Overall Gameplay Balance
Planned Future Updates
Achievements
Localization Support
Endless Mode
New Upgrades (Critical Hits, Chance Rolls, New Effects, New Shields)