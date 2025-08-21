Kill The Music (Release v1.21)





Kill The Music is officially out!

Purchase it now with the 20% Launch Discount for $7.99 USD (Full Price: $9.99)

Thank you to everyone for their support and feedback during development. This project has been 2 Years in the making and the team is incredibly proud of what we’ve made.





Major Changes

Automatically Adjust Beat-Sync with FPS drops to better maintain Beat Sync

Performance Improvements

Added Round Restart Option in Pause Menu

Hint System in Game Over Screen

Added 9 New Instrument/Characters (Unlockable by finishing Absurdity 4 and above)

Added all Absurdity Levels (Total: 14)

Added 2 New Bosses (with 3 Variation Each) (set in Absurdity 4 and above)

Added 1 Variation to Existing Boss (Set in Absurdity 3)

Added Added 8 New Songs

Implemented all Cutscenes (Total: 13 Chapters)

Added 23 New Unlocks

Added 27 New Enemy Types (Set in Absurdity 4 and above)

Adjusted Overall Gameplay Balance





Planned Future Updates