21 August 2025 Build 19687783 Edited 21 August 2025 – 18:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 1.32 is live now. This update lets you play the Allied side for all of the Mission Pack South missions. Subsequent updates will add this functionality to other missions.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Maneuver Warfare Content Depot 1285181
macOS 64-bit Maneuver Warfare Depot for Mac Depot 1285182
