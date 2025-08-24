Highlights:

Last Stand Remake



A complete remake of the existing mission, Last Stand. The map is more Vietnam-like and a lot denser. Collect intel off of dead enemies to call in supply crates that include things like ammo, new weapons, ally revives, and artillery call-ins.





Major Changes/Fixes:

Ammo crates now have limited supplies available per crate. The amount taken when resupplying is based on the magazine's individual bullet weight (for example, there can be ~100 rounds of 9mm, but only ~40 rounds of 7.62 NATO per crate)



Bots now have a chance to drop a small ammo crate on death



Made player movement more responsive and less 'slidey'/slippery



OtherChanges/Fixes:

Movement speed is now affected by your current stance



Made bots less talkative when not in combat



Fixed issue where your stance change kept resetting when moving



Adjusted chest inventory position to make it easier to access



Made multiple items easier to grab/store in the inventory



Fixed broken mission logic that prevented enemies from spawning on Tunnel Rat & Extraction



Made minigun easier to control



Revised tree prefabs for better organization, optimization, and future editor workflows



Muzzle & chamber smoke stop emitting when hovering the weapon in your rucksack (to avoid highlight glitching)



Fixed M16 & XM177 recoil axis



Fixed broken spawn on Tunnel Rat



Adjusted Mosin Obrez recoil



Fixed movement bug where moving backwards moved faster than forward movement instead of slower



Adjusted ranges distant weapon audio clips are played at



Replaced beach sounds on Extraction



Fixed LOD issues on character models



Fixed drunk targets on the shooting range



Fixed major bug that didn't change the bots' status to 'dead' once they died... this fixes a lot of things



Feedback Survey:

Closing:

[*]------Thank you to everyone who took the time to fill out the feedback survey that I posted earlier this month--it has been extremely helpful and I learned a lot. I will be creating a new roadmap for PunjiVR's future based off of the results, so expect to see that soon.The new mission that was planned for this update was 'Gun Run: Huey', which was an improved version of the door gunner mission from Version 1. The mission logic, map, etc. is all completed, but I was having a lot of issues and game-breaking bugs with it during testing, so I set it aside for Update 3 and instead took an extra few weeks to recreate the existing mission, Last Stand.The new version of Last Stand is set on a much better jungle map than the original, and it now includes improved mission logic that encourages you to be less static by having to collect intel off of dead enemies and use them to call in supply crates to keep you going. I had a lot more fun playing it compared to the original mission, so I look forward to hearing what you all think of it.Update 3 will include the aforementioned door gunner mission as well as revised mission selection and inventory improvements.---As always, if you find any bugs, have any suggestions, or want to share your opinion, head down to the comments of this post or through any of the links below. Thank you all and remember to keep your eyes on the treeline!