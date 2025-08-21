Minor update, a clever ergonomic modification and various bugfixes !
Ergonomy
- Planet opacity changes once the player has used all the associated actions.
Bugfix
- Missile ammo now decreases after destroying an asteroid field.
- System failure repair now repairs 4 items again on habitable planets (instead of 2)
- Unprovoked neutral NPC no longer attacks the player when the player attacks an enemy.
- Neutral NPC shoots back again after the player uses multi-target on him
- Multitarget no longer works when the player doesn't have enough ammo
- It's no longer possible to use a higher level attack than the ammo level allows
- Turn count no longer glitches when neutral NPCs are EMP paralysed
- Missile gauge corrected to take into account only valid targets during multitargeting.
- Corrected instances where it wasn't possible to use the missile launcher when only one missile was left.
- Corrected instances where it wasn't possible to use the laser when only one thorium unit was left.
Changed files in this update