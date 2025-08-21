 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19687649 Edited 21 August 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor update, a clever ergonomic modification and various bugfixes !

Ergonomy

  • Planet opacity changes once the player has used all the associated actions.


Bugfix

  • Missile ammo now decreases after destroying an asteroid field.
  • System failure repair now repairs 4 items again on habitable planets (instead of 2)
  • Unprovoked neutral NPC no longer attacks the player when the player attacks an enemy.
  • Neutral NPC shoots back again after the player uses multi-target on him
  • Multitarget no longer works when the player doesn't have enough ammo
  • It's no longer possible to use a higher level attack than the ammo level allows
  • Turn count no longer glitches when neutral NPCs are EMP paralysed
  • Missile gauge corrected to take into account only valid targets during multitargeting.
  • Corrected instances where it wasn't possible to use the missile launcher when only one missile was left.
  • Corrected instances where it wasn't possible to use the laser when only one thorium unit was left.

