Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are primarily utilizing the #「❗」bug-reports」channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord . For the sake of identifying issues, please provide as much information as possible on your report for visibility and accurate reporting (ie: version number, platform and all applicable logs or information).

Current top priority issues:

Updated Dev Kit

FPS and Level Optimization

Server Issues

Core Functionality

In the meantime, the ‘preaquatica’ branch will remain available.

Patch notes (v360.14)

General Notes:

Added server setting to control the ability to place Floating Foundations in air In GameUserSettings.ini, under the ServerSettings section: PreventFloatingFoundationsInAir=True The Floating Foundations setting is enabled by default, the command line above would disable this setting.

Fixed Floating Foundations being placeable too high above the ground when not underwater

Fixed not being able to place Cannons on non-Aquatica maps

Border walls no longer causing random deaths

Fixed various foliage and mesh hole issues

Continued FPS optimization

Dinos/Tames Fixes:

Fixed being able to place structures on Ocepechelon saddles

Fixed water dinos not being able to target Cymathoa

Fixed Abyssal dinos losing their Underwater Walking ability on game restarts

Dinos who were not intended to be able to equip infected barnacles by design are now unable to equip them.



This update will require a minor server downtime of 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. Servers with the highest population will be prioritized.

This update will be pushed starting:

9:00 PM UTC

5:00 AM CST

2:00 PM PST

5:00 PM EST

As development continues, we are seeing progress being made to multiple major issues. Look forward to more updates soon as we are dedicated to making sure that fixes continue to come.