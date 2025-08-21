Good Afternoon,
Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are primarily utilizing the #「❗」bug-reports」channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord. For the sake of identifying issues, please provide as much information as possible on your report for visibility and accurate reporting (ie: version number, platform and all applicable logs or information).
Current top priority issues:
Updated Dev Kit
FPS and Level Optimization
Server Issues
Core Functionality
In the meantime, the ‘preaquatica’ branch will remain available.
Patch notes (v360.14)
General Notes:
Added server setting to control the ability to place Floating Foundations in air
In GameUserSettings.ini, under the ServerSettings section: PreventFloatingFoundationsInAir=True
The Floating Foundations setting is enabled by default, the command line above would disable this setting.
Fixed Floating Foundations being placeable too high above the ground when not underwater
Fixed not being able to place Cannons on non-Aquatica maps
Border walls no longer causing random deaths
Fixed various foliage and mesh hole issues
Continued FPS optimization
Dinos/Tames Fixes:
Fixed being able to place structures on Ocepechelon saddles
Fixed water dinos not being able to target Cymathoa
Fixed Abyssal dinos losing their Underwater Walking ability on game restarts
Dinos who were not intended to be able to equip infected barnacles by design are now unable to equip them.
Changed files in this update