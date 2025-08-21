Guess who's back. Back again.

Greetings fellow gods,

While I was exploring Teutonic castles in the beautiful Masuria region of Poland with my family and cooking dear sausages on campfires, the team has been working hard to push all the things I always said there's no time to do. We have a pretty great update for you today with lots of UX improvements and balance tweaks.

The main balance change that requires a bit more explanation is the resistance change to minimum damage. Before we had 1/3/6 damage at minimum done when attack was done against higher resistance than damage respectively from the front/flank/back, now those values are changed to 10%/20%/30% making the endgame combat a bit more deadlier. The damage % used is raw damage without any modifiers like Rage ability or stackers.

Here's the full changelog:

Added

- Auto-sort button to the Equipment screen (sorting is based on same name > item type > resource type / weapon type).

- Filtering options in the Stash screen (by type or item name).

- Filtering options in the Trading screen (by type or item name).

- Filtering in the Knowledge tab (you can now hide dead beings, defeated states, or concluded wars).

- Ability to lock items in the Equipment screen (default hotkey: H) to prevent accidental salvaging or selling.

- Help tooltips to the Stash and Trading screens.

- Support for Ukrainian characters.

- New bindable gameplay key: Loot All.

Changed

- Items produced by an action are no longer automatically picked up if they allow same action (e.g. logs from woodcutting are no longer auto-collected).

- The 'Transfer All' button (>> or <<) in the Stash screen now behaves the same as in the Trading screen, allowing items to be moved in stacks of 10.

- Holding Ctrl while clicking 'Transfer All' moves the entire stack (works in both Trading and Stash screens).

- Treasure chests in POIs will no longer drop meat golem body parts or very heavy items (such as boulders or logs).

- Increased Jeweler building worker slots to 2 (to match the number of required resting places).

- The starting agriculture item option has been changed from Strawberry Seeds to Raspberry Seeds.

- The 'Protected Flanks' protection skill passive now reduces combat disadvantage by one level (e.g. Backstab → Flanking, Flanking → Frontal).

- Necrotyrant cannot be controlled by 'control undead'.

- Ghasts:

Can no longer regenerate health naturally (over time or when moving between regions).

Have slightly more HP.

No longer attack with fists or elbows.

Properly drop ectoplasm on death.

- Healing abilities (including heal-over-time effects) used on undead now deal true damage to them instead.

- Salvage and Split dialogs can be accepted by pressing 'enter' key.

- Reptilion racial bonus stats are now +2 Strength and Dexterity.

Fixed

- Crash when killing the Necrotyrant.

- World map being stuck due to necrotyrant dying.

- Some uncooked food incorrectly granting the Gingerbread buff.

- Uppercase Cyrillic letters not displaying correctly.

- Constructing buildings (e.g. doors) over actors sending them into oblivion.

- Player army becoming aggressive toward the player when joining an offensive battle at the Necrotyrant’s location.

- Carve action available without unlocking it from the Alchemy skill.

- Mismatch between marriage candidate listing and marriage proposal checks (age validation).

- Save & Load restoring companions and soldiers health to full incorrectly.

- Broken font link on the Credits page.

- Bug causing the player to rotate unexpectedly when switching targets with lock-on.

- Multiple melee weapons incorrectly using bow attack animations/sounds.

- Editing the building area while a building recipe was selected now correctly unassigns the recipe.

- Fixed UTF8 characters breaking cursor positioning in search inputs.

- Ground Jelly Seed is correctly categorized as Seed instead of Food.

- Imp Dust has correctly set properties.

- Added missing workbenches to Goblin weaponsmiths.

- Polish translation fixes: Blessed Weapon tooltip, missing translations for 4 resources, fixed some keywords like Liquid Source not being translated, keyword "Wytrwałość" changed to "Stamina".

- Fixed enemies sometimes being moved when walking on them with "Move Forward" action.

Modding

- Added missing tooltip description for the 'skills' component in modding tools.

- Added 'Can Regenerate Health' checkbox to health component, determining if a being can naturally regenerate over time (defaults to true).

My burnout is completely cured, and I can't stop coding. It's great to be back. We're back on weekly Thursday updates for now. The following two major directions we'll work on, aside from further UX improvements, will be multi-tile entities and extending the Conquest feature. Once we have tier 5 special locations for armies, we'll move to the planned v0.10 Events on our Roadmap to make the world feel more dynamic.

Have fun,

Artur