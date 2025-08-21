Patch Notes: Version 1.0.0.11
Missions
- The 2 additional Tech Mastery upgrades are now shown as mission rewards for completing Keep it Together.
- Added a notification to the Tech Mastery fabricator when the 2 additional Tech Mastery Upgrades are unlocked.
Stat Viewer
- Categorized synergies and perks by their type.
- Reordered the synergies in databank to fit the order of augments and perks.
Items
- Added a star next to epic quality Items in loot orbs to help distinguish them more from regular quality items.
Gamepad
- Added better gamepad support for the end of match screen.
- Added Playstation controller detection.
General Gameplay
- Added color correction accessibility settings.
- Weapon cosmetics in the customization screen are now sorted by what’s been unlocked first, then rarity.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Components were being shared between co-op players instead of being individual drops.
- Fixed an issue where the exit doors would immediately open instead of waiting for the player to finish selecting from their loot orb.
- Fixed an issue where the fabricator would sometimes open to the Upgrade screen instead of the shop for joining players in co-op.
- Fixed an issue where grenades would stop working when using burst weapons.
- Fixed an issue where players could get the ping wheel stuck on, causing a soft lock.
- Fixed an issue where a bot could potentially spawn in a wall in Keep it Together, sector 26.
- Fixed an issue where stats would not be saved when saving/loading a checkpoint, and would display incorrectly in the end of run screen.
- Fixed an issue where the Total Run Time in the stats viewer would not correctly display times greater than 24 hours.
- Fixed an issue where enemies in the Stat Viewer would not load if you were a joining client in co-op.
- Fixed an issue where the Hornet bot was never visible in the Bestiary.
- Fixed an issue where Seeking Turret, Admiral, and Siphon homing attacks were not showing their explosion FX.
- Fixed an issue where Companion bots would sometimes not get stealthed.
- Fixed an issue where the final boss dialogue was not being correctly interrupted if you selected an ending while it was still playing.
- Fixed an issue where you could inspect your weapon while aiming down sights.
- Fixed an issue where the Dome Shield synergy would not work for joining clients in co-op.
- Fixed an issue where loot orbs were not showing on the minimap.
- Fixed an issue where the Plasma Cycler was getting dropped at lower rarities.
- Fixed an issue where grenade cooldown animation would play when exiting certain screens (fabricator, customization screen, stat viewer)
- Fixed an issue where upgrade text would overflow in the equipment tooltip.
- Fixed an issue where the gamepad swap weapon prompt was not being shown on the HUD.
Thanks for your feedback and support!
- Prophecy Team
