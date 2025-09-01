Howdy y’all! Fall is here, the leaves are dropping, and so is a new patch! We’ve made a lot of tweaks and improvements based on your feedback over the summer. We appreciate the bug reports and comments, so keep ‘em coming.



Highlights

Mech appearance is now connected to loadouts

Loadouts are now fully separated from one another

Reduced the fuel cost of walking and running

Fuel scaling is now linear, greatly reducing fuel drain at higher Mech Power levels

Massively optimized Drone performance, especially for large farms with large amounts of drones

Fixed memory leak that could cause crashes in longer play sessions, especially on Xbox Series platforms

This means any markers placed out before this update may shift slightly

Fixed markers being slightly misaligned on the map compared to their actual location in the world

Pulled up rocks in Hexagon Valley that were under the terrain in various places

Fixed "Switch to Legacy" button in Main Menu always switching to the legacy branch

Fixed the mech parts crafting menu showing an incorrect amount of owned parts

Fixed minor issue where a Day Transition would cause the game to save twice

Removed visible seams from some metal and concrete modular building pieces

The damage material on the Woodwork mech set is now masked properly

Fixed issue where the feedback report menu could accumulate memory usage

Fixed water being able to enter storage containers, occupying space while being invisible to the player

Fixed issue where the Eco-Warrior achievement would fail to progress after first restoration

Fixed issue where old renamed achievements would still retain their saved data, and could therefore repeatedly attempt (and fail) to unlock

Fixed bug where refunding a Mod Chip could unequip an equipped Mod Chip of the same name

Fixed issue where relocating fences would not remove the original fence position until building something else

Fixed issue where fences would not auto-complete building even when you had the resources

Fixed damage scaling settings needing to be reset to take effect every time a client joined a session

Fixed issue where the auto-save feature could in rare cases attempt to save the game every frame, causing all the saves to fail

Empty mounds will now dry up after one night instead of three

Shooting a floater with the Seed Shooter will now cause it to detonate

Floaters no longer block Farm Centers from upgrading radius

Changed the resource requirement and Mech Power rewards for mutated plant and animal resource deliveries

Reworked how we render objects in the distance, allowing visibility for objects much further away

Changed the order of constructs in the build menu to be more intuitive

Increased the base speed of all tractor type transform modes by 40%

Transform Mode Movement Speed Mod Chip changed into Tractor Mode Movement Speed. It has a stronger effect but can only be applied to Tractor Type Transform Modes Any existing Movement Speed chips equipped on Trailblazer modules will be automatically unequipped

Will temporarily cause a mismatch between the text in some languages

Slightly decreased the effectiveness of Thruster Boost and Thruster Strength Mod Chips

All Tool Range and All Tool Speed Mod Chips can now be inserted into either Arms or Windshields (to increase build diversity)

Increased the effectiveness of Armor Up and All Armor Up Mod Chips

Increased the effectiveness of Tool Range Mod Chips

Slightly increased the effectiveness of Transform Mode Active Speed Mod Chips

Reduced crafting cost of all Frames, higher tier Repair Kits, and Steel Parts

Changed crafting cost of Sunglasses animal accessory to Clear Glass instead of Clear Lens

The Seed Shooter will now immediately be usable again after firing at the last lock-on target, instead of having a cooldown of varying length afterwards

The Seed Shooter crosshair bar will now only show when using lock-on, no longer briefly appearing with every free-aimed shot

Added tumbleweeds to Hexagon Valley

Added fishes and other small water creatures around Hexagon Valley

Updated environment around a small lake in Frostpeak Ridge

Replaced scraps of metal in the vault

Replaced various alien ruin textures with rustier versions

Updated the visual effect for filling the water tank by standing in water

Updated icon to red to match the color of the red plantable bushes

Changed the wording on some tutorial missions to be more clear

Updated the name and descriptions of a number of constructs to be more accurate Will temporarily cause a mismatch between the text in some languages

Updated item descriptions of seeds and sprouts to indicate growth time Will temporarily cause a mismatch between the text in some languages

Re-added the Small Tent construct so players can sleep without having to build a house (sleeping in a tent will not grant coziness buffs) Will temporarily cause a mismatch between the text in some languages

The campfire can now be placed on other constructs

Made buildable walls less glossy to improve interior lighting

Reduced brightness for various light/lamp constructs

Picking up Wheat no longer triggers the "build a Seed Extractor" tutorial mission

All metal roof pieces are now gray by default

Made the large river in the middle of the map wider & tweaked the river banks to accommodate that

Relocated one of the water sluices

Adjusted some rocks in Hexagon Valley to reduce some clipping with the landscape in some areas

When the Exofarmer goes into deep water it now triggers Emergency Protocol and the Exofarmer takes some damage in the process

Updated grass color in Hexagon Valley