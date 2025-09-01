 Skip to content
1 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy y’all! Fall is here, the leaves are dropping, and so is a new patch! We’ve made a lot of tweaks and improvements based on your feedback over the summer. We appreciate the bug reports and comments, so keep ‘em coming.

Highlights

  • Fixed memory leak that could cause crashes in longer play sessions, especially on Xbox Series platforms

  • Massively optimized Drone performance, especially for large farms with large amounts of drones

  • Fuel scaling is now linear, greatly reducing fuel drain at higher Mech Power levels

  • Reduced the fuel cost of walking and running

  • Loadouts are now fully separated from one another 

  • Mech appearance is now connected to loadouts

Full Patch Notes


Bug fixes

  • Fixed issue where the auto-save feature could in rare cases attempt to save the game every frame, causing all the saves to fail

  • Fixed damage scaling settings needing to be reset to take effect every time a client joined a session

  • Fixed issue where fences would not auto-complete building even when you had the resources

  • Fixed issue where relocating fences would not remove the original fence position until building something else

  • Fixed bug where refunding a Mod Chip could unequip an equipped Mod Chip of the same name

  • Fixed issue where old renamed achievements would still retain their saved data, and could therefore repeatedly attempt (and fail) to unlock

  • Fixed issue where the Eco-Warrior achievement would fail to progress after first restoration

  • Fixed water being able to enter storage containers, occupying space while being invisible to the player

  • Fixed issue where the feedback report menu could accumulate memory usage

  • The damage material on the Woodwork mech set is now masked properly

  • Removed visible seams from some metal and concrete modular building pieces

  • Fixed minor issue where a Day Transition would cause the game to save twice

  • Fixed the mech parts crafting menu showing an incorrect amount of owned parts

  • Fixed "Switch to Legacy" button in Main Menu always switching to the legacy branch

  • Pulled up rocks in Hexagon Valley that were under the terrain in various places

  • Fixed markers being slightly misaligned on the map compared to their actual location in the world

    • This means any markers placed out before this update may shift slightly

  • Fixed various crashes

Changes

  • Empty mounds will now dry up after one night instead of three

  • Shooting a floater with the Seed Shooter will now cause it to detonate

  • Floaters no longer block Farm Centers from upgrading radius

  • Changed the resource requirement and Mech Power rewards for mutated plant and animal resource deliveries

  • Reworked how we render objects in the distance, allowing visibility for objects much further away

  • Changed the order of constructs in the build menu to be more intuitive

  • Increased the base speed of all tractor type transform modes by 40%

  • Transform Mode Movement Speed Mod Chip changed into Tractor Mode Movement Speed. It has a stronger effect but can only be applied to Tractor Type Transform Modes

    • Any existing Movement Speed chips equipped on Trailblazer modules will be automatically unequipped

    • Will temporarily cause a mismatch between the text in some languages

  • Slightly decreased the effectiveness of Thruster Boost and Thruster Strength Mod Chips

  • All Tool Range and All Tool Speed Mod Chips can now be inserted into either Arms or Windshields (to increase build diversity)

  • Increased the effectiveness of Armor Up and All Armor Up Mod Chips

  • Increased the effectiveness of Tool Range Mod Chips

  • Slightly increased the effectiveness of Transform Mode Active Speed Mod Chips

  • Reduced crafting cost of all Frames, higher tier Repair Kits, and Steel Parts

  • Changed crafting cost of Sunglasses animal accessory to Clear Glass instead of Clear Lens

  • The Seed Shooter will now immediately be usable again after firing at the last lock-on target, instead of having a cooldown of varying length afterwards

  • The Seed Shooter crosshair bar will now only show when using lock-on, no longer briefly appearing with every free-aimed shot

  • Added tumbleweeds to Hexagon Valley

  • Added fishes and other small water creatures around Hexagon Valley

  • Updated environment around a small lake in Frostpeak Ridge

  • Replaced scraps of metal in the vault

  • Replaced various alien ruin textures with rustier versions

  • Updated the visual effect for filling the water tank by standing in water

  • Updated icon to red to match the color of the red plantable bushes

  • Changed the wording on some tutorial missions to be more clear

  • Updated the name and descriptions of a number of constructs to be more accurate

    • Will temporarily cause a mismatch between the text in some languages

  • Updated item descriptions of seeds and sprouts to indicate growth time

    • Will temporarily cause a mismatch between the text in some languages

  • Re-added the Small Tent construct so players can sleep without having to build a house (sleeping in a tent will not grant coziness buffs)

    • Will temporarily cause a mismatch between the text in some languages

  • The campfire can now be placed on other constructs

  • Made buildable walls less glossy to improve interior lighting

  • Reduced brightness for various light/lamp constructs

  • Picking up Wheat no longer triggers the "build a Seed Extractor" tutorial mission

  • All metal roof pieces are now gray by default

  • Made the large river in the middle of the map wider & tweaked the river banks to accommodate that

  • Relocated one of the water sluices

  • Adjusted some rocks in Hexagon Valley to reduce some clipping with the landscape in some areas

  • When the Exofarmer goes into deep water it now triggers Emergency Protocol and the Exofarmer takes some damage in the process

  • Updated grass color in Hexagon Valley

  • General performance improvements

Our current goal is to release 1-2 more content updates during 2025. More news on that in the future. Until then, keep harvesting!

//The FRAME BREAK TEAM

Changed files in this update

