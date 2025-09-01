Howdy y’all! Fall is here, the leaves are dropping, and so is a new patch! We’ve made a lot of tweaks and improvements based on your feedback over the summer. We appreciate the bug reports and comments, so keep ‘em coming.
Highlights
Fixed memory leak that could cause crashes in longer play sessions, especially on Xbox Series platforms
Massively optimized Drone performance, especially for large farms with large amounts of drones
Fuel scaling is now linear, greatly reducing fuel drain at higher Mech Power levels
Reduced the fuel cost of walking and running
Loadouts are now fully separated from one another
Mech appearance is now connected to loadouts
Full Patch Notes
Bug fixes
Fixed memory leak that could cause crashes in longer play sessions, especially on Xbox Series platforms
Massively optimized Drone performance, especially for large farms with large amounts of drones
Fixed issue where the auto-save feature could in rare cases attempt to save the game every frame, causing all the saves to fail
Fixed damage scaling settings needing to be reset to take effect every time a client joined a session
Fixed issue where fences would not auto-complete building even when you had the resources
Fixed issue where relocating fences would not remove the original fence position until building something else
Fixed bug where refunding a Mod Chip could unequip an equipped Mod Chip of the same name
Fixed issue where old renamed achievements would still retain their saved data, and could therefore repeatedly attempt (and fail) to unlock
Fixed issue where the Eco-Warrior achievement would fail to progress after first restoration
Fixed water being able to enter storage containers, occupying space while being invisible to the player
Fixed issue where the feedback report menu could accumulate memory usage
The damage material on the Woodwork mech set is now masked properly
Removed visible seams from some metal and concrete modular building pieces
Fixed minor issue where a Day Transition would cause the game to save twice
Fixed the mech parts crafting menu showing an incorrect amount of owned parts
Fixed "Switch to Legacy" button in Main Menu always switching to the legacy branch
Pulled up rocks in Hexagon Valley that were under the terrain in various places
Fixed markers being slightly misaligned on the map compared to their actual location in the world
This means any markers placed out before this update may shift slightly
Fixed various crashes
Changes
Fuel scaling is now linear, greatly reducing fuel drain at higher Mech Power levels
Reduced the fuel cost of walking and running
Loadouts are now fully separated from one another
Mech appearance is now connected to loadouts
Empty mounds will now dry up after one night instead of three
Shooting a floater with the Seed Shooter will now cause it to detonate
Floaters no longer block Farm Centers from upgrading radius
Changed the resource requirement and Mech Power rewards for mutated plant and animal resource deliveries
Reworked how we render objects in the distance, allowing visibility for objects much further away
Changed the order of constructs in the build menu to be more intuitive
Increased the base speed of all tractor type transform modes by 40%
Transform Mode Movement Speed Mod Chip changed into Tractor Mode Movement Speed. It has a stronger effect but can only be applied to Tractor Type Transform Modes
Any existing Movement Speed chips equipped on Trailblazer modules will be automatically unequipped
Will temporarily cause a mismatch between the text in some languages
Slightly decreased the effectiveness of Thruster Boost and Thruster Strength Mod Chips
All Tool Range and All Tool Speed Mod Chips can now be inserted into either Arms or Windshields (to increase build diversity)
Increased the effectiveness of Armor Up and All Armor Up Mod Chips
Increased the effectiveness of Tool Range Mod Chips
Slightly increased the effectiveness of Transform Mode Active Speed Mod Chips
Reduced crafting cost of all Frames, higher tier Repair Kits, and Steel Parts
Changed crafting cost of Sunglasses animal accessory to Clear Glass instead of Clear Lens
The Seed Shooter will now immediately be usable again after firing at the last lock-on target, instead of having a cooldown of varying length afterwards
The Seed Shooter crosshair bar will now only show when using lock-on, no longer briefly appearing with every free-aimed shot
Added tumbleweeds to Hexagon Valley
Added fishes and other small water creatures around Hexagon Valley
Updated environment around a small lake in Frostpeak Ridge
Replaced scraps of metal in the vault
Replaced various alien ruin textures with rustier versions
Updated the visual effect for filling the water tank by standing in water
Updated icon to red to match the color of the red plantable bushes
Changed the wording on some tutorial missions to be more clear
Updated the name and descriptions of a number of constructs to be more accurate
Will temporarily cause a mismatch between the text in some languages
Updated item descriptions of seeds and sprouts to indicate growth time
Will temporarily cause a mismatch between the text in some languages
Re-added the Small Tent construct so players can sleep without having to build a house (sleeping in a tent will not grant coziness buffs)
Will temporarily cause a mismatch between the text in some languages
The campfire can now be placed on other constructs
Made buildable walls less glossy to improve interior lighting
Reduced brightness for various light/lamp constructs
Picking up Wheat no longer triggers the "build a Seed Extractor" tutorial mission
All metal roof pieces are now gray by default
Made the large river in the middle of the map wider & tweaked the river banks to accommodate that
Relocated one of the water sluices
Adjusted some rocks in Hexagon Valley to reduce some clipping with the landscape in some areas
When the Exofarmer goes into deep water it now triggers Emergency Protocol and the Exofarmer takes some damage in the process
Updated grass color in Hexagon Valley
General performance improvements
Our current goal is to release 1-2 more content updates during 2025. More news on that in the future. Until then, keep harvesting!
//The FRAME BREAK TEAM
Changed files in this update