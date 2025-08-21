⚡ Performance Improvements

・💡 Reduced light sources for smoother play

・🌊 Less water effect rendering

・🌞 Day/Night cycle temporarily disabled to improve FPS on older PCs (will return after optimizations!)

・🔧 More improvements & polish coming soon



🎓 Japanese Learning

・🆕 Added new JLPT N5 Quizzes

・📖 New Hiragana Mnemonics for: は、ひ、ふ、へ、を、ま、み、む、め、も

・🎶 New Hiragana Study Song – toggle it when studying at books in your room (also works for Katakana listening practice)



🃏 Cards & Collectibles

・🆕 New Card at the 1st shop: しゅりけん – Ninja girl throwing one deadly star



💬 Feedback & Community

・🐉 If you run into problems with this update, or want to share feedback and feature ideas, please come by the Discord (linked on the Steam page or from the main menu).



またね！

Light :>