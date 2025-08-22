Soul Dossier Update Notice on August 22nd

Dear Agents,

The "Soul Dossier" server will undergo maintenance on August 22nd at 10:30 (UTC+8). The maintenance is expected to last for 180 minutes. During this period, all agents will be unable to log in to the game. Please arrange your time accordingly to avoid any unnecessary losses. The server's reopening time may be advanced or delayed depending on the actual situation. We appreciate your understanding and support.

▶ Maintenance Compensation ◀

10,000 Spirit Coins, 500 Ancient Coins, 1 Lucky Treasure Chest, 1 Forget Worry Wine, 3 Double Spirit Coin Cards

Please claim them via in-game mail, and remember to check within the specified time!

【Balance Adjustment】

<Human>

• Luo Fang

- When using the primary star, for each Human affected by the effect, Luo Fang will restore a portion of her health points.

- Slightly increased the cooldown time of the primary star skill.

<Ghost>

• Yuki-Onna

- Slightly increased the duration of the area skill Ice Spikes.

- Slightly increased the generation speed of Ice Spikes.

- Slightly increased the cooldown of Skill 3.

"Early Autumn Check-in"

Late Summer Early Autumn Check-in Season, Log In for Seven Days in a Row to Win Big Prizes!

Event Time: After Version Update - August 29, 2025

Log in with a light tap every day, and sign in for seven consecutive days to fill your backpack with a wealth of rewards! Rare items, abundant currency... No complicated tasks required, just sign in to collect all the rewards!

Exclusive Rotation of the "Selected Treasure Box"

Event Time: 2025/8/22 - 2025/9/5

• Exclusive skins for this Selected Treasure Box: "Ouyang Miaomiao - Hugging Bunny" and more are waiting for you to claim!

• Skins available for redemption in this Selected Treasure Box: "Wei Qingyu - Inflatable Yellow Duck (Weapon)", "Bai Xue - Fog Crow · Night Song", "Su Qingli - Yellow Duckies", "Su Qingli - Applause 01", "Bai Xue - Frosty Berries", "White Bone Lady - Fog Crow · Garuda", "White Bone Lady - Crow Concealment (Ghost Mist)", "White Bone Lady - Crow Concealment (Form)", "Jin He - Feather Dream Tether · Dark Shadow"

Pass Compensation Interface

Event Time: After version update - September 5, 2025

1. All players who purchased the season pass: Compensation for all emoticons, avatars, avatar frames, paid pass skins and back accessories/weapons above level 50 (i.e. Xiaoli's golden costume \[Xiaoli - Huimo Scroll · Pose], Blade & Soul limited weapon \[Dark Night · Whisper], Weiqingyu limited weapon \[Dark Night · Wind Chant], S12 limited avatar, S12 limited emoticon, etc.). In addition, a brand-new limited back accessory "Bai Zhi - Mr. Rabbit's Time Capsule" will be given as a gift.

2. Players who did not purchase the pass: Can receive 5 Good Luck Treasure Chests, 10 Item Treasure Chests, 10 Trickery Treasure Chests, and 5 Forgetful Wine.

\[S12 Season End Rush]

1. Pass Soul Jade Upper Limit Removed

During the remaining week of the S12 season, we will remove the weekly upper limit for obtaining Soul Jade through the pass.

2. Daily Task Soul Jade Quantity Increased

We have significantly increased the amount of Soul Jade that can be obtained from daily tasks.

3. Double Soul Jade Obtained in Matches

During the final matches of the S12 season, the amount of Soul Jade players can obtain will be doubled.

Monthly Active Event: Fairy Tail Academy

Fairy Tail Academy, a magical adventure.

Event period: After version update - September 19, 2025

During the event period, complete active tasks to receive "Nine-Tailed Fox - Fairy Tail Academy".

'Monthly Guide'

Updated on 2025/9/19

Spend 3900 Spirit Stones to unlock the guide tasks. Complete the tasks to get Shangxiang - Bunny Academy, 2900 Spirit Stones and other game rewards!

Limited-time cumulative recharge: Miaoer Lan

Event period: After version update - September 19, 2025

1. During the event period, you can receive cumulative recharge rewards by recharging the designated amount.

Cumulative recharges of 1,000, 3,000, 5,000, and 8,000 will grant you the corresponding costume rewards for free!

The amount spent on Steam direct purchase character packages will not be counted towards the event progress.

Swimsuit Limited Time 8-Draw Treasure Box

Super Value Limited Time Discount! Up to 8 draws with no duplicates!

During the event period, consume spirit stones to participate in the event. The spirit stone consumption amounts are as follows: 1000, 2000, 3000, 6000, 8000, 12000, 16000, 18000.

All items will not be duplicated, and once drawn, they will not be returned. Each draw will increase the cost of spirit stones for the next draw, but the probability of obtaining rare items will also be higher!! (For probability details, please refer to the event page)

You can participate in the draw event up to 8 times and obtain skin rewards such as "You Yue - Swimsuit Peach Duck", "Lan Lu - Swimsuit Rainbow Duck", "Wei Qingyu - Blueberry Milkshake", "Ouyang Miaomiao - Strawberry Macaron", "Xiao Zhu - Swimsuit Sea Salt Duck", "Xiao Li - Purpleberry Souffle", "He Ruoyao - Scu Water · Chong", etc. Good luck!!!

"Fun Egg Spin Game Launched!"

【Fun Egg Spin Game】

Event Time: 2025/8/22 - 2025/8/29

Event Description:

• The "Fun Egg Spin Game" spin event is now available for a limited time. After the event ends, the rewards in the prize pool will be refreshed and spin coins will be cleared.

• During the event, you can obtain spin coins on the "Spin Snack Bar" page.

• Prize pool skins can be viewed in the event interface.

【Twist & Win Mini Shop】

"Fun Twist, Great Prizes! Twist Coins Limited Offer Pack is now available!"

Event Details:

• During the event period, you can obtain Twist Coins in the "Twist & Win Mini Shop" interface by claiming daily rewards, spending Spirit Stones, Ancient Coins, Shattered Jade, or purchasing daily and weekly limited offers. Twist Coins are used for drawing prizes in the event.

【Lucky Star Spin Daily Ranking】

Exclusive Prizes, Egg Fun Spin Limited Time Open

Event Time: 8/22 - 8/24 Specific Time Periods

Event Rules:

The "Lucky Star Spin Daily Ranking" will be open for a limited time during the following periods, twice a day.

8/22 20:00 - 21:30 22:00 - 23:30

8/23 20:00 - 21:30 22:00 - 23:30

8/24 20:00 - 21:30 22:00 - 23:30

• Accumulate 200 spin attempts to participate in the top 1 ranking. The actual ranking is determined by the number of spin attempts, with more attempts leading to a higher ranking. In case of a tie, the player who made the spin attempts earlier will rank higher.

• Rewards will be sent to the player's backpack via email after the daily ranking closes.

• Daily ranking reward list summary (rewards are not ranked by order or position, and are refreshed each time the event interface is refreshed)

Daily Ranking Skins Overview:

Wei Qingyu - Bellflower Fairy · Peach Blossom, Wei Qingyu - Bellflower Fairy · Peach Blossom (Hair Color), Jiang Muwan - Rongqing · Yaoyao (Hair Color), Bai Xue - Frostberry, Bai Xue - Frostberry (Hair Style), Bai Zhi - Red Bean Melody · Xuanming, Bai Qiulian - Shocking Waves (BGM), Wei Qingyu - Little Taoist · Moyu, Lin Muhuan - Dance of the Drum (Action), Ge Yongming - Pajama Party · Pink Heart, Xiang Nuannuan - Agate Queen, Xiang Nuannuan - Agate Queen (Hair Color), Xiang Nuannuan - Agate Queen (Action), Wei Qingyu - Refreshing Berry, Wei Qingyu - Refreshing Berry (Hair Style), Wei Qingyu - Refreshing Berry (Weapon), Nan Gong - Red Bean Melody · Guiqiao, Bai Wuchang - White Dog and White Cloud (BGM), Xiaoli - Red Phoenix of Heaven, Tang Mo - Left Right Center (Action), Qinghong - Pajama Party · Pink Heart, Nalan Liandu - Crimson Delusion, Nalan Liandu - Crimson Delusion (Hair Color), Nalan Liandu - Crimson Delusion (Action), Nalan Liandu - Crimson Delusion Special Edition (Action), Youyue - Star River Wish · Pink River, Youyue - Star River Wish · Pink River (Hair Style), Bai Zhi - Digital Mystery · Yellow, Xue Nu - Snow and Wind (BGM), Lan Lu - Entering the Curtain · Vast, Xiaoming - Super Beans (Action), Ao Feng - Youthful Fantasy, He Ruoyao - Peach Charm Feather, He Ruoyao - Peach Charm Feather (Hair Color), He Ruoyao - Peach Charm Feather (Action), Bai Xue - Secret Realm Butterfly Dress · Spring, Bai Xue - Secret Realm Butterfly Dress · Spring (Hair Style), Jiang Muwan - Digital Mystery · Pink, Bai Zhi - Little Taoist · Butterfly Slaughter, Lan Lu - Invitation (Action), Qin Qiang - Glorious Labor, Luo Fang - Rescue in Pink, Luo Fang - Rescue in Pink (Hair Color), Luo Fang - Rescue in Pink - Wish (Hair Color), Luo Fang - Rescue in Pink (Action), Bai Zhi - Flower Bloom · Ink, Bai Zhi - Flower Bloom · Ink (Hair Color), Nie Xiaoqian - Secret Realm Butterfly Dress · Dark Shadow, Xue Nu - Snow and Wind (BGM), Lin Muhuan - Little Taoist · Smoke Blue, Ouyang Miaomiao - Spin Spin 07, Jia Hui - Fatal Woman, Bai Xue - Celestial Pole Star · Purple Microcosm, Bai Xue - Celestial Pole Star · Purple Microcosm (Hair Color), Bai Xue - Rose Lover · Blue Rose, He Ruoyao - Secret Realm Butterfly Dress · Peach Blossom, He Ruoyao - Secret Realm Butterfly Dress · Peach Blossom (Hair Style), Ba Chi Da Ren - Colorful Warm Winter · Cold Wind, Bai Qiulian - Shocking Waves (BGM), Xiao Qian - Dawn, Youyue - Spin Spin 06, Shang Xiang - Goodbye Youth

【Egg Fun King's Overall Ranking】

Exclusive Rewards, Egg Fun Twist Open for a Limited Time

Event Time: 8/22 - 8/24 during specific time periods

Event Description:

The "Egg Fun Overall Ranking" will be open from 8/22 20:00:00 to 8/24 23:59:59 for a limited time.

• Accumulate 600 scratch ticket attempts to be eligible for the top three rankings. The actual ranking order is determined by the number of attempts made, with more attempts leading to a higher ranking. In case of a tie, the player who made the attempts earlier will rank higher.

• After the ranking closes, rewards will be sent to players' backpacks via email.

• Ranking Rewards:

- 1st Place Reward:

- Egg Fun Overall Ranking Title \[Egg Fun King]

- "Shen Wayin - Video Game · Hurricane"

- "Shen Wayin - Video Game · Hurricane (Hair Color)"

- "Yun Jian - Carefree Girl · Rose (Hair Color)"

- "Shen Wayin - Video Game · Hurricane (Action)"

- Star Diamonds * 200

- Celestial Treasure Box * 15

- Lucky Treasure Box * 20

- Spirit Coin Treasure Box * 30

- "Ranking Avatar Frame"

- 2nd - 3rd Place Reward:

- Egg Fun Overall Ranking Titles \[Egg Fun Pioneer]

- "Wu Qi Zhi - Star Track · Scorpio"

- "Wu Qi Zhi - Star Track · Scorpio (Hair Color)"

- "Wu Qi Zhi - Star Track · Scorpio (Action)"

- "Shang Xiang - Cat Girl (Hair Style)"

- Star Diamonds * 150

- Celestial Treasure Box * 10

- Lucky Treasure Box * 15

- Spirit Coin Treasure Box * 25

- "Ranking Avatar Frame"

- 4th - 10th Place Reward:

- "Li Xiaotu - Colorful Warm Winter · Ice Flower"

- "You Yue - Twist 06"

- "Xue Nu - Snowstorm (BGM)"

- Star Diamonds * 80

- Celestial Treasure Box * 6

- Lucky Treasure Box * 12

- Spirit Coin Treasure Box * 20

- 11th - 30th Place Reward:

- "Wei Qingyu - Little Taoist Priestess · Mo Yu"

- Secret Silver * 200

- Lucky Treasure Box * 8

- Spirit Coin Treasure Box * 15

- 31st - 100th Place Reward:

- "Yun Jian - Graffiti · Warm Spring"

- Secret Silver * 100

- Lucky Treasure Box * 5

- Spirit Coin Treasure Box * 10

Direct Sale Page: Rainbow Unicorn

Sunshine Rainbow Little... Unicorn!

Available for direct purchase on the page. Original price: 38,800 spirit stones. Discounted price: 12,800 spirit stones.

Direct Sale Page: This is not a spoon.

Spoon, please treat you to a fried egg. It comes with a normal attack effect, a 3rd skill effect, and a domain skill effect.

Event Time: 2025/8/15 - 2025/8/29

It can be purchased directly on the page. The original price is 880,000 Shuiyu, and the discounted price is 288,888 Shuiyu.

"Amethyst & Guess Guess"

The detailed rules and rewards of "Amethyst Guess Guess" can be viewed in the "Amethyst Guess Guess" interface.

1. Event period: After the version update - before the update on September 5, 2025. The guess tickets will be cleared after this event ends.

2. Event benefits: You can get one "Guess Ticket" and one "Refresh Ticket" for free on the event page every day.

"Secret Silver Mall Rotation"

"Secret Silver Weaves Greetings, Warmly Enjoying Sweetness"

The new skins and items added to this issue of the "Secret Silver Mall" are:

"Shangxiang - Dance for You", "Luofang - Between Clouds and Seas", "Shangxiang - Lovers in Flames", "Xiaobing - Summer Coolness · Pink by the Beach", "Nan Gong Yichen - Immortal Spirit · Snowfall in Winter", "Ouyang Miaomiao - Golden Waves and Shimmering Shadows", "Nie Xiaoqian - Phoenix Crown and Red Robe", "Xiaoli - Golden Branch Beyond the Dust", "Shout (Luofang)", "Scare (Luofang)"

"Star Diamond Reappearance"

Event Time: 2025/8/22 - 2025/9/5

During the event period, "Yun Jian - Snow Tree Ice Flower" and "Li Xiaotu - Hetero-Mechanical Puppet Spirit" will be available for limited-time purchase. You can exchange corresponding outfits and actions through the Star Diamond Mall.

"New Arrivals at the Trading Hall"

"Nalan Liandance - Dusk's Descent · Frostfall & Jia Hui - Dusk's Descent · Night Cry & Nan Gong Yichen - Dusk's Descent · Mist & Qinghong - Dusk's Descent · Glow" Series

1. Fixed the issue where the Ghost Yu Ji in the simulation would have a chance to get stuck in the Wind Spell effect when using Skill 3 and clicking Skill 3 again before it ended.

2. Fixed the issue where the Ghost Yu Ji in the simulation would immediately enter the cooldown of Skill 3 after transforming into Ghost Mist upon activating Skill 3 and clicking the left mouse button.

3. Fixed the issue where the passive skill of the Ghost Xue Nü in the simulation was not activated, but the Human would trigger the special effect when approaching her and not regain stamina.

4. Fixed the issue where the Human Ouyang Miaomiao in the simulation would not end the release of the primary star skill when attacked and knocked down while using the primary star.

5. Fixed the issue where the Human Li Xiaotu in the simulation would cancel the primary star skill when shrinking and clicking the right mouse button.

6. Fixed the issue where some special effects of the costume Youyue - Star Trail · Taurus were not hidden when in stealth mode.

7. Fixed the issue where the special effect position of the costume Baizhi - Baizhi - Merry-Go-Round was abnormal.

Feedback Form for Lingjing: https://wj.qq.com/s2/21398468/d92b/ (We will distribute ancient coins as rewards based on high-quality feedback.)

Q11 Communication Group: 854043103

Q12 Communication Group: 904065208

Spiritual Realm Video Creation Group: 937928948

Spiritual Realm Live Streaming Group: 902157316