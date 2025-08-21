Step into the shadows… The gates are open, and the pleasures of the forbidden await you.

Sex Prison: Block 69 has just launched! Inside this dark prison you’ll find:

🖤 Unique prisoners, each ready for your touch.

😈 The Demoness Domina, who joins the play and bends every rule.

💋 Full VR immersion — every motion, every sound, every reaction.

🔥 Realistic physics, softbody, moans, and facial expressions that respond to you.

🕹 Manual and automatic toys with speed control for complete freedom.

This isn’t just a game — it’s an experience built to draw you in and never let go.



The prison doors are open. Will you enter?