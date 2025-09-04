Ultra Engine Pro 1.0.0 is here with new features, improved usability, access to thousands of free 3D assets, and hours of new video tutorials. This release marks the last major update before we exit Early Access on Steam.

Lua Language Server Integration

For the first time, we're able to offer first-class autocompletion and syntax hints for Lua. Integration with Lua Language Server transforms our built-in script editor into a professional-grade development environment, combined with all the fun and productivity of Lua.

New Video Tutorials

Two new video tutorial series will get you up to speed in record time. The Crash Course series walks you through all the major editor features, and the Lua lessons teach you the fundamentals of programming with Lua, starting from scratch. Written articles are also provided with each lesson.

More Free Game Assets

Our integrated downloads manager has been updated with even more free content for you to use in your games.

Bug Fixes

More than 100 bug reports are resolved in this update, making this the most stable version ever.

Get Ultra Engine on sale now, or add it to your wishlist for later.