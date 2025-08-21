We'd like to thank all players for their feedback, which contributed to our improvements. We also apologize to those who had a less-than-ideal experience with the game's launch. We understand that we need to continually improve and listen to the community! However, we're implementing many improvements and new features, and of course, a new season with plenty of new content for you all!

DAWNLIGHT new season pass is live now!

Design Improvement;

UI Improvement;

Skill Balance;

Improve Loot Drops;

Improve XP;

Improved Combat;

Removed combat countdown;

Minor bug fixes!

In the guild you can change heroes while maintaining the same level and resetting their skills;

A new divine forge that can be used to enhance your legendary items and add additional properties;

New epic quests, monsters, bosses and maps;

Players have access to the black market where they can obtain heroic and legendary materials;

Would like to thank everyone for their feedback and I hope you like the improvement! This is a live update. Please exit the game and update your client (restart your Steam client if you're not seeing the update). We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

If you liked the game, contribute with a positive review to help spread the word even further for the growth of the community.