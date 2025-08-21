 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19687046 Edited 21 August 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have our first update, fixing some minor bugs having to do with correct languages displaying, and some balancing, especially in Black Ice.

  • fixed issues where in some situations if language was set to something other than English, text might not appear, or might revert back to default.

  • balancing for Black Ice 2 : making things easier on Worm/Beetle modes

  • balancing for Black Ice 3, room 2 : slight redesign of room, and made easier / less chaotic.

  • balancing for all worlds : a few other rooms (mainly final rooms) have slightly less enemy spawns as well.

Thanks!

D.S.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2923641
  • Loading history…
