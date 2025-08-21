Occasional thumbnail generation crash
When loading new visuals (images or videos), AI VJ generates thumbnails for them. Occasionally, when loading many, it would crash. This could then be resolved by opening AI VJ again, and it would just continue where it had left off. But now we've finally nipped the underlying bug in the bud. Now it can load thousands of visuals without crashing!
Changes in the back-end
We've been making some changes in the back-end in preparation of a larger update that is coming soon. These should not change any of the functionality of the app for now.
Bugs Fixed
A few more small improvements were made.
Bugs fixed:
- The aforementioned thumbnail generation crash
- Drag locked mode now is shown clearer by having the lock shown in red when it's engaged (Habbening)
- When thumbnails are being generated, the bank, deck, and set will now flash consistently to show where it is working
If you reported (other) bugs, we're keeping a list and working through them! Please keep reports coming!
