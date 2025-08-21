 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19686991
Update notes via Steam Community

English
##########Content################
[The Siege of Dana]The story continues. You can now unlock "The Witch-Priestess" cutscene.
[Wiki]Updated "The Siege of Dana" page.
简体中文
##########Content################
【达那围城战】剧情继续。你现在可以解锁【女巫祭祀】的过场动画。
【维基】更新了【达那围城战】页面。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
