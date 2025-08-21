Update, Version 20250821
[The Siege of Dana]The story continues. You can now unlock "The Witch-Priestess" cutscene.
[Wiki]Updated "The Siege of Dana" page.
【达那围城战】剧情继续。你现在可以解锁【女巫祭祀】的过场动画。
【维基】更新了【达那围城战】页面。
