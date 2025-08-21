 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19686960
Update notes via Steam Community

Tomorrow marks ten days since we released Echoes of the End, and what a whirlwind it’s been! We’ve been absolutely thrilled with the support and reception we’ve received so far, but make no mistake, we’re listening to your feedback, too, and this patch, now live, is the biggest we’ve done yet. 

This update includes some considerable improvements to combat to make it feel more fluid and responsive, including the ability to cancel out of attacks into a dodge or parry, and some changes to how the camera and slow motion effects react to your actions.

You can check out the full patch notes below (minor spoiler alert), and keep your eyes peeled for a video going into more detail on some of these changes on our YouTube channel very soon!

