21 August 2025 Build 19686957
Update notes via Steam Community

Accessibility

  • Simple tutorial added.

  • Auto Aim.

  • Auto Attack (Only for melee!).

  • Input remap.

  • It is now possible to adjust the camera offset.

Balancing

  • All melee weapons have been rebalanced.

  • Adjusted some ranged weapons to make them stronger.

  • Balanced all zombie rounds to create a better challenge.

  • Bombie now absorbs 75% knockback from melee attacks.

  • Removed some broken modifiers.

  • Modifiers: Immovable Object and Unstoppable Force had their debuffs lowered.

  • Ammo now is significantly cheaper.

Fixes & Misc.

  • Fixed flashing KK-47 bug.

  • Fixed bug where the vegetation would move while the game was paused.

  • Fixed bug where pressing 'back' inside menus would unpause the game.

  • Made all buttons have less bounce.

  • Options menu has been overhauled.

  • The game is now called Rotten Survivor.

