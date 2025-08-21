Accessibility
Simple tutorial added.
Auto Aim.
Auto Attack (Only for melee!).
Input remap.
It is now possible to adjust the camera offset.
Balancing
All melee weapons have been rebalanced.
Adjusted some ranged weapons to make them stronger.
Balanced all zombie rounds to create a better challenge.
Bombie now absorbs 75% knockback from melee attacks.
Removed some broken modifiers.
Modifiers: Immovable Object and Unstoppable Force had their debuffs lowered.
Ammo now is significantly cheaper.
Fixes & Misc.
Fixed flashing KK-47 bug.
Fixed bug where the vegetation would move while the game was paused.
Fixed bug where pressing 'back' inside menus would unpause the game.
Made all buttons have less bounce.
Options menu has been overhauled.
The game is now called Rotten Survivor.
