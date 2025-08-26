🌍Public Service Announcement🌍

Release Captain´s Carlberg & Morris reporting in for this important PSA

Attention, Helldivers!

The pods are primed. Coordinates locked.

In moments, you will drop into the Galactic War’s most brutal warzones — and that’s exactly where you belong. Shoulder to shoulder with your brothers and sisters from every corner of the Galaxy, fighting as one.



We stand united in our love of Super Earth, guided by the steady hand of Managed Democracy. Like the legendary Helljumpers of another Great War, we go feet first into hell — because that’s where the fight is fiercest. There will be no rescue. No retreat. Only you, Helldivers, together against the enemy.

You are the first boots to hit the ground, the last to leave it.

And when the Galaxy sees those four blazing streaks cut through the sky, they know: Liberty has arrived, and it will not be denied.





Now suit up. Lock in. Remember your extensive training. And see you planetside!





With love from all of us at Arrowhead,

Happy Xbox launch day iO





