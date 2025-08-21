 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19686806 Edited 21 August 2025 – 18:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 0.0.0.21.08.25PT:

  • Fixed an error with reading tent data that caused the game to freeze at the start of gameplay.

  • Fixed the display of positions in the rankings — previously the full list was not shown.

  • Improved the display of reel speed and brake when switching rods on stands.

  • Fixed an issue where fish could be placed into nets that were too far away when using cursor mode.

  • Another attempt to eliminate the bug of falling through the ground when moving from Tatr Valley to Masurian District (further testing required).

  • Adjusted the fish weight mechanism and bite frequency depending on hook depth, aligning it with the feeding depth of each species.

