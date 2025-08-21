Known Issues:
- Tutorial is currently disabled pending ongoing reconstruction to match the new UI changes.
- Patch notes window not working, pending move to the settings menu similar to rulebook, noticed this after compiles were done so will be fixed in next patch.
New Features:
- F8 to open feedback/bugreport form.
- New notifications for stage changes, turn changes, player actions during matches.
- Cloud layer obscuring the table while combat engages cards float above it during resolves.
- Transition screen when entering matches.
- Attacker selection ground effect.
- Small toggleable match log panel added to the main match interface.
Improvements:
- UI revamp for main menu.
- UI revamp for Match UI.
- Improvements for Deck Builder (still in progress this is a temp update).
- Restructuring of board layout (still in progress partially but getting there).
- Mana deploy for hy/tribrids now are decided to be tapped or untap predeploy similar to other card deploys.
- Attacker selections are now made on the actual cards on the board by clicking them rather then a seperate UI (the same will come for target selections on triggers/actions in next update)
- Adjustments to match flow speed to account for notifications and other visual effects.
- Welcome / new player / learn to play window revamp.
- Stats hiding on cards not engages in combat.
- Card deploy window layout improved.
- Mana payment coloring on deployment window.
- + button on mana panel now toggles hand similar to the show/hide mana button rather then always open the mana hand.
- Debug scrolling text repositioned for both players.
- Draft window layout redesigned to allow for more varying screen sizing (in progress still to increase card amounts per round and improve visuals)
- Main menu tooltips on the main battlefield boxes added.
- Rulebook is not a page in the settings menu this allows it to be opened anywhere, anytime.
- New additional attacker selection markings.
- Draftmode window improvements.
- Adjustments to match flow to improve the notification popups and overall flow of combat and deployment.
- AI player thinking time added to have less instant decision making.
Bug Fixes:
- Deck builder saving issues.
- Draft decks not automatically loaded on first opening the draft decks browser.
- Feedback / bug report form fields not selectable.
- Incorrect combat floor assignment in match manager prefab.
- HP labels pushing overflow below making it exceed its boundaries.
- Manapanel on the deckbuilder scaling incorrectly.
- Combat I showing twice when both unblocked and blocked attackers exist.
- All panels in the match UI adjusted to properly scale and resize for various screen sizes.
- LP on blocker selection screen not updating.
- Start card selection status label not updating correctly.
Rulebook will now behave as a tab on the main menu (if settings menu is not open).
- Crucial error in card selection assignements during draft mode.
- Draft mode full view card browser scaling issues.
Changed files in this update