 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Last Epoch Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19686779 Edited 21 August 2025 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Known Issues:


  • Tutorial is currently disabled pending ongoing reconstruction to match the new UI changes.
  • Patch notes window not working, pending move to the settings menu similar to rulebook, noticed this after compiles were done so will be fixed in next patch.


New Features:


  • F8 to open feedback/bugreport form.
  • New notifications for stage changes, turn changes, player actions during matches.
  • Cloud layer obscuring the table while combat engages cards float above it during resolves.
  • Transition screen when entering matches.
  • Attacker selection ground effect.
  • Small toggleable match log panel added to the main match interface.


Improvements:


  • UI revamp for main menu.
  • UI revamp for Match UI.
  • Improvements for Deck Builder (still in progress this is a temp update).
  • Restructuring of board layout (still in progress partially but getting there).
  • Mana deploy for hy/tribrids now are decided to be tapped or untap predeploy similar to other card deploys.
  • Attacker selections are now made on the actual cards on the board by clicking them rather then a seperate UI (the same will come for target selections on triggers/actions in next update)
  • Adjustments to match flow speed to account for notifications and other visual effects.
  • Welcome / new player / learn to play window revamp.
  • Stats hiding on cards not engages in combat.
  • Card deploy window layout improved.
  • Mana payment coloring on deployment window.
  • + button on mana panel now toggles hand similar to the show/hide mana button rather then always open the mana hand.
  • Debug scrolling text repositioned for both players.
  • Draft window layout redesigned to allow for more varying screen sizing (in progress still to increase card amounts per round and improve visuals)
  • Main menu tooltips on the main battlefield boxes added.
  • Rulebook is not a page in the settings menu this allows it to be opened anywhere, anytime.
  • New additional attacker selection markings.
  • Draftmode window improvements.
  • Adjustments to match flow to improve the notification popups and overall flow of combat and deployment.
  • AI player thinking time added to have less instant decision making.


Bug Fixes:


  • Deck builder saving issues.
  • Draft decks not automatically loaded on first opening the draft decks browser.
  • Feedback / bug report form fields not selectable.
  • Incorrect combat floor assignment in match manager prefab.
  • HP labels pushing overflow below making it exceed its boundaries.
  • Manapanel on the deckbuilder scaling incorrectly.
  • Combat I showing twice when both unblocked and blocked attackers exist.
  • All panels in the match UI adjusted to properly scale and resize for various screen sizes.
  • LP on blocker selection screen not updating.
  • Start card selection status label not updating correctly.
  • Rulebook will now behave as a tab on the main menu (if settings menu is not open).
  • Crucial error in card selection assignements during draft mode.
  • Draft mode full view card browser scaling issues.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3464931
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3464932
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3464933
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link